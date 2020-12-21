Technology News
loading

Vivo V20 (2021) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo V20 (2021) may come with 8GB of RAM.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 December 2020 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V20 (2021) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Vivo V20 (2021) may feature a design similar to the original Vivo V20

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 (2021) runs on Android 11
  • The smartphone could be launched in India soon
  • Vivo V20 (2021) is a refreshed model of the Vivo V20

Vivo V20 (2021) has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some key possible specifications of the smartphone. The handset, that has already been certified by multiple regulators, has been listed with 8GB of RAM. The listing also suggests that the phone may run Android 11, and could be powered by SM6150, that is essentially the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Vivo has not officially announced anything about launching a refreshed version of the Vivo V20 yet, but previous reports have suggested the smartphone could be launched in India soon.

As per the Geekbench listing, a smartphone with model number V2040, believed to be the V20 (2021), is seen sporting 8GB of RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, and running Android 11. It scored 553 points on single-core and 1,765 points on multi-core tests. The Geekbench listing doesn't reveal any other specification of the V20 (2021).

As mentioned, Vivo V20 (2021) was reportedly spotted on multiple regulators' website, including Indonesia Telecom website with model number V2040 and the name Vivo V20 (2021) as well as the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), suggesting that the phone could launch in the country soon.

Since Vivo V20 (2021) is being seen as an upgrade to the Vivo V20 that was launched in October, their specifications should be somewhat similar. Reports suggest that the phone from Vivo may feature a full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 700-series SoC (or Snapdragon 675 SoC as per Geekbench), and come with Android 11.

Vivo V20 specifications

The original Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V20

Vivo V20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim body
  • Android 11 preloaded
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • Average processor for the price
Read detailed Vivo V20 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V20 2021, Vivo V20 2021 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V20
Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $38.5 Million at Box Office in Opening Weekend

Related Stories

Vivo V20 (2021) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 9 Power Review
  2. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins on December 22
  3. Amazfit GTS 2 mini, Amazfit Pop Pro Smartwatches Launched
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch With OxygenBeats AI Engine Launched in India
  5. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini to Launch in India in December
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Microsoft is Designing Its Own Chips to Replace Intel Processors
  10. Moto G Play (2021) Could Come With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-inch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V20 (2021) With Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Wonder Woman 1984 Lassos $38.5 Million at Box Office in Opening Weekend
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11’s Purported Screen Protector Suggests Curved Display, Hole-Punch Design
  4. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  5. iQoo 7 Teased to Launch Soon, BMW Special Edition May Be in the Offing
  6. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US Lawmakers Said to Back $1.9 Billion to Replace Telecom Equipment From Chinese Companies
  7. Apple Supplier Wistron Sees No Major Financial Impact From Karnataka Plant Damage
  8. Facebook Removes Anti-Vaccine 'Fake News' in Israel: Ministry of Justice
  9. Apple Temporarily Shuts California Stores in Virus Surge, Some in UK After New Curbs
  10. Moto G Play (2021) Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console, Tipping Snapdragon 460 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com