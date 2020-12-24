Technology News
Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V20 2021 price in India is identical to the Vivo V20.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 December 2020 11:05 IST
Vivo V20 2021 shares the same design and specifications with the Vivo V20, except a new SoC

Vivo V20 2021 shares the same design and specifications with the Vivo V20, except a new SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V20 2021 is available for purchase through Amazon
  • The phone comes in two distinct colour options
  • Vivo V20 2021 appears to have just one storage variant

Vivo V20 2021 has quietly gone on sale in India. Up until now, the Vivo phone was a part of the rumour mill and was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Vivo V20 2021 comes as an upgrade to the Vivo V20 that the company launched in the Indian market in October. It has the same design as the earlier model, but includes an all-new system-on-chip (SoC). The Vivo V20 2021 also comes in two distinct colour options to choose from.

Vivo V20 2021 price in India, availability details

Vivo V20 2021 price in India has been set at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing is identical to the variant of the Vivo 20 launched in October. At present, the Vivo V20 2021 is available for purchase through Amazon in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. It is, however, unclear whether the phone will remain exclusive to Amazon and if it will be limited to just one storage option.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo India for clarity on the Vivo V20 2021 and will update this space when the company responds.

Vivo V20 2021 specifications

The Amazon listing details the specifications of the Vivo V20 2021. Just like the Vivo V20, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V20 2021 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11, and comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. In contrast, the Vivo V20 came with the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The new Vivo phone also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Vivo V20 2021 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. There is also a 44-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that comes along with an autofocus lens.

The Vivo V20 2021 offers a range of connectivity options that includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. The phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charging. The phone weighs 171 grams, the same as the previous version.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V20 2021

Vivo V20 2021

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
