Vivo V20 (2021) Could Launch in India Soon as Upgraded Vivo V20

Vivo V20 (2021) with model number V2040 has been reportedly spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 December 2020 19:01 IST
Vivo V20 (2021) Could Launch in India Soon as Upgraded Vivo V20

Vivo V20 (2021) may have a Snapdragon 700 series SoC like the Vivo V20 (above)

  • Vivo V20 (2021) could be a refreshed Vivo V20
  • Vivo V20 (2021) is said to launch in India soon
  • Vivo V20 Pro (2021) was allegedly spotted in BIS website

Vivo V20 (2021) could launch in India soon as an upgrade to the original Vivo V20 that was launched in India in October. The phone was reportedly spotted on the Indonesia Telecom website with model number V2040 and the name Vivo V20 (2021). A phone with the same model number was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), suggesting that the phone is likely to be called the Vivo V20 (2021) and could launch in India soon. However, Vivo has not said anything about launching a refreshed version of the Vivo V20 yet.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Vivo is looking to refresh its Vivo V20 smartphone that launched in India in October. The Vivo V20 (2021) was reportedly spotted on the Indonesia Telecom website with model number V2040, the same model number that was also spotted on the BIS website.

There is no information on the specifications of the rumoured Vivo V20 (2021) in either of the listings and Vivo has not shared any information either. But judging by the specifications of the Vivo V20, the phone may feature a full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 700 series SoC, and come with Android 11.

It is also believed that Vivo will also refresh the Vivo V20 Pro alongside the Vivo V20, as noted by 91Mobiles. The Pro variant could come with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC.

Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Pro specifications

The currently available Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, and 8GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. The Vivo V20 Pro, launched in India earlier this month, has a Snapdragon 765G SoC, a triple rear camera setup, 5G support, and the same battery size and charging speed as the Vivo V20.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20 2021
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Infinix Smart HD 2021 With Android Go Launched in India, Snokor A10 Soundbar Unveiled

Vivo V20 (2021) Could Launch in India Soon as Upgraded Vivo V20
