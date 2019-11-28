Technology News
Vivo iQoo Neo Variant Spotted on Android Enterprise Website, Jovi OS Teased to Enter Development

Jovi OS might be built around the Jovi AI assistant and will replace Funtouch OS.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 19:19 IST
Vivo V1936AL is tipped to pack a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch

Highlights
  • Vivo V1936AL has been spotted on Android Enterprise site
  • It is tipped to be a new variant of the Vivo iQoo Neo flagship
  • Jovi OS will reportedly replace Funtouch OS in the future

Vivo is apparently gearing up to launch a new variant of the iQoo Neo flagship phone. After being spotted on TENAA carrying the model number V1936AL, the phone has now been listed on the Android Enterprise partner website as well, thereby confirming its existence and hinting at an imminent launch. The listing also gives us a peek of its design from the front and reveals some of its key specifications such as screen size, RAM, and storage. Surprisingly, the phone is tipped to be running Android Pie, and not Android 10.

Vivo V1936AL's listing on the Android Enterprise Solutions Directory reveals that the phone will feature a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The accompanying photo of the phone suggests that it will look identical to the Vivo iQoo Neo that was launched earlier this year. Additionally, the listing also mentions 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage packed inside it.

The Vivo V1936AL, which is tipped to debut as a new variant of the Vivo iQoo Neo, was reportedly spotted on China's Master Lu benchmarking platform as well. The phone is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It might feature a 6.38-inch display, as tipped by its TENAA listing too, with full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The Vivo iQoo Neo's new variant will pack a 4,420mAh battery and will almost look identical to the original Vivo iQoo Neo and its Snapdragon 855-powered edition.

jovi os weibo Jovi OS

Jovi OS might eventually replace Funtouch OS on Vivo phones
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Moreover, it appears that Vivo is planning to shift away from Funtouch OS, the company's custom Android-based skin that runs on Vivo-branded phones. A Funtouch OS Project Manager has shared a cryptic post on Weibo hinting that Funtouch OS will soon be sunsetted and be replaced by Jovi OS, a new custom skin.

It must be noted that Jovi is the AI assistant that comes preloaded on Vivo phones, which suggests that Vivo plans to refresh its in-house Android skin by rebuilding the interface around the Jovi assistant and calling it Jovi OS. But aside from a design schematic for the Jovi OS, there is no word regarding its arrival and key features.

