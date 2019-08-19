Vivo is working on a new mid-range smartphone bearing model number Vivo V1930A/T, which has now received a certification on TENAA. The Vivo V1930A and the Vivo V1930T are variants of the same smartphone based on the listing on TENAA that has revealed detailed specifications about the smartphone. The TENAA listing also features photos of the smartphone, revealing the design of the device. These listings, however, do not carry the retail name of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Details from the TENAA listing tip that the Vivo V1930A/T sports a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It also reveals that the display panel will have HD+ resolution of 720x1544 pixels. The Vivo V1930A/T is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz. There is 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It has a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion.

The Vivo V1930A/T will run Funtouch UI on top of Android 9 Pie. The TENAA listing hints at 4,880mAh as the minimum battery capacity, so it is possible that the typical capacity of the battery is 5,000mAh. However, there is no support for fast charging mentioned in the listing.

At the back, the Vivo V1930A/T has a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel shooter. The right side of the smartphone has a volume rocker and the power button.

The listing also notes that the Vivo V1930A/T measures 159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92mm and it weighs 176 grams. The TENAA listing shows off the phone in Blue but the listing also mentions a Gold colour. There are no details as to when Vivo will launch this smartphone, so we will have to wait for official news from Vivo.