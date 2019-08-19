Technology News
loading

Vivo V1930A/T Surfaces on TENAA With Full Specifications in Tow, May Launch Soon

The upcoming Vivo phone has a dual-camera setup at the back.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 16:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V1930A/T Surfaces on TENAA With Full Specifications in Tow, May Launch Soon

The Vivo V1930A/T could launch soon.

Highlights
  • Vivo V1930A/T has received TENAA certification
  • The Vivo phone has a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch
  • It will run Funtouch OS on top of Android 9 Pie

Vivo is working on a new mid-range smartphone bearing model number Vivo V1930A/T, which has now received a certification on TENAA. The Vivo V1930A and the Vivo V1930T are variants of the same smartphone based on the listing on TENAA that has revealed detailed specifications about the smartphone. The TENAA listing also features photos of the smartphone, revealing the design of the device. These listings, however, do not carry the retail name of the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

Details from the TENAA listing tip that the Vivo V1930A/T sports a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It also reveals that the display panel will have HD+ resolution of 720x1544 pixels. The Vivo V1930A/T is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz. There is 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It has a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion.

The Vivo V1930A/T will run Funtouch UI on top of Android 9 Pie. The TENAA listing hints at 4,880mAh as the minimum battery capacity, so it is possible that the typical capacity of the battery is 5,000mAh. However, there is no support for fast charging mentioned in the listing.

At the back, the Vivo V1930A/T has a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel shooter. The right side of the smartphone has a volume rocker and the power button.

The listing also notes that the Vivo V1930A/T measures 159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92mm and it weighs 176 grams. The TENAA listing shows off the phone in Blue but the listing also mentions a Gold colour. There are no details as to when Vivo will launch this smartphone, so we will have to wait for official news from Vivo.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V1930A/T
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Huawei Mate X TENAA Listing Updated With Images, Reveals Minor Design Change
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report
Vivo V1930A/T Surfaces on TENAA With Full Specifications in Tow, May Launch Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  4. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  7. Nokia 7.2 May Feature a Circular Camera Design, Slim Body
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  9. Xiaomi to Launch 70-Inch Redmi TV on August 29
  10. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Stops Sharing Some Android Phone Data With Telecom Operators Over Privacy Fears
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report
  3. Vivo V1930A/T Surfaces on TENAA With Full Specifications in Tow, May Launch Soon
  4. Huawei Mate X TENAA Listing Updated With Images, Reveals Minor Design Change
  5. Google Maps Helps Reunite Father With Daughter After 4 Months
  6. Huawei P Smart Pro Surfaces on Android Enterprise Directory, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Yandex Looks at 10-Fold Increase in Driverless Car Fleet to Speed Up Testing
  8. Twitter Slammed for China-Backed Ads Against Hong Kong Protesters
  9. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Team Up to Create Cross-Brand File Transfer Feature
  10. Nokia 7.2 Leaked Renders Show a Slim Design, Circular Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.