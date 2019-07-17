Technology News
loading

Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online

It is rumoured to launch as Vivo iQoo 5G.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 14:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

Highlights
  • The Vivo V1916A could launch as an iQOO-branded smartphone
  • It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • The phone is likely to pack a 4000mAh battery

A new Vivo phone has been spotted on the Chinese certification website China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) sporting a V1916A model name. This listing on the certification site reveals the presence of 5G support along with 44W fast charging. If this is true, it will be the most powerful charger bundled with a Vivo smartphone. The charger has a V3030A-CN model number which could also mean that it is exclusive to the China market. Some speculations, however, hint that this could launch as the iQoo 5G smartphone.

The Vivo V1916A spotted on the 3C certification site is most likely the first 5G device in Vivo's line-up. Considering the fact that the device has cleared the 3C certification, it is safe to say that the launch of the smartphone isn't far away. There are multiple rumours surrounding this smartphone, which hint that smartphone has opted for a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch housing a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

While there are no details about the internals, we will most likely see the smartphone being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and it could be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also expected to pack in a 4,000mAh battery. Around the back, this 5G phone will reportedly feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Details about pricing and availability are unknown at the moment but we can expect a launch in the coming weeks. It is unlikely that the smartphone would make it to India anytime soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V1916A, Vivo iQoo 5G
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
World Emoji Day 2019: Apple, Google Reveal New Emojis Coming Later This Year
Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This AI Algorithm Can Solve Rubik's Cube in Less Than a Second
  2. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  3. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India
  4. Mi A3 Specifications Detailed Ahead of Official Launch Today
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro Getting New Update in India With Camera Improvements
  7. This Redmi K20 Pro Special Edition Is Going to Cost Rs. 4,80,000 in India
  8. Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With Up to 72 Days Battery Life Launched
  10. Oppo Unveils Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 7A Foggy Gold Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online
  3. World Emoji Day 2019: Apple, Google Reveal New Emojis Coming Later This Year
  4. Uplay+ Game Subscription Service to Include Over 100 Games Including Assassin's Creed Series, Ubisoft Classics, Upcoming Releases
  5. Anker Soundcore Model Zero Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 17,999
  6. Star Trek Might Be Quentin Tarantino’s Last Movie
  7. Netflix Deletes Graphic Suicide Scene in 13 Reasons Why 2 Years After Outcry
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom FC Barcelona Edition With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Sony Announces A7R IV Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With ‘World’s First’ 61-Megapixel Sensor, 10fps Burst Shooting, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.