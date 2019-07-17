Vivo V1916A With 5G Support, 44W Fast Charger Surfaces Online

A new Vivo phone has been spotted on the Chinese certification website China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) sporting a V1916A model name. This listing on the certification site reveals the presence of 5G support along with 44W fast charging. If this is true, it will be the most powerful charger bundled with a Vivo smartphone. The charger has a V3030A-CN model number which could also mean that it is exclusive to the China market. Some speculations, however, hint that this could launch as the iQoo 5G smartphone.

The Vivo V1916A spotted on the 3C certification site is most likely the first 5G device in Vivo's line-up. Considering the fact that the device has cleared the 3C certification, it is safe to say that the launch of the smartphone isn't far away. There are multiple rumours surrounding this smartphone, which hint that smartphone has opted for a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch housing a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

While there are no details about the internals, we will most likely see the smartphone being powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and it could be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also expected to pack in a 4,000mAh battery. Around the back, this 5G phone will reportedly feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Details about pricing and availability are unknown at the moment but we can expect a launch in the coming weeks. It is unlikely that the smartphone would make it to India anytime soon.