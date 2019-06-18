Vivo is gearing up to launch the Z1 Pro in India and has already started teasing the smartphone. The company has already announced that the smartphone will be exclusive to Flipkart. It looks like Vivo is working on one more smartphone that has managed to leak out on TENAA. This TENAA listing has revealed the key specifications of the device along with a V1913A/T model number. The listing reveals the design of this mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer.

The listing on TENAA reveals that the Vivo V1913A/T will sport a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It has a waterdrop notch at the top and is most likely to have an in-display fingerprint scanner since there is no physical fingerprint scanner present on the smartphone. The listing was first spotted by TechAndroids.

The Vivo V1913A/T is said to pack in a 4,390mAh battery. It isn't clear as to which processor is powering the smartphone, but it is an octa-core processor clocked to 2.0GHz. The processor will most likely be paired with either 4GB of RAM or 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card slot to aid storage expansion. Like most other Vivo smartphones, this too comes with FunTouch UI. It is running Android 9 Pie. From the design, it looks like it has a dedicated AI assistant button on the side. This could be for Vivo's Jovi Assistant.

The Vivo V1913A/T also has a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This smartphone measures 159.53 x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 179 grams.

The name of the smartphone is unknown at the moment but it looks like the China launch isn't far away. We might have to wait to know more details about the Vivo V1913A/T.