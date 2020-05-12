Technology News
Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V19 boasts of two selfie cameras while the Vivo V17 has a single camera on the front.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 May 2020 15:32 IST
Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V19 has a Mystic Silver colour option while Vivo V17 has Glacier Ice White

Highlights
  • Vivo V19 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Vivo V17 has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging
  • Vivo V19 and Vivo V17, both have USB Type-C ports

Vivo V19 has just been launched in India after its global debut early last month. The phone boasts of six cameras, four on the back and two on the front, along with other impressive specifications. It comes in two storage options, both of which have 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the last generation Vivo V17 that was launched in India back in December of last year, also has four cameras on the back that have the same configuration. So, let's put the two phones head to head and see what all is different.

Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17: Price in India

The Vivo V19 comes in two variants, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 128GB model is priced at Rs. 27,990 while the 256GB model is priced at Rs. 31,990. The Vivo V19 has two colour options namely, Mystic Silver and Piano Black. On the other hand, the Vivo V17 comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 22,990. It is available in Glacier Ice (White) and Midnight Ocean (Black) colour options.

Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10, while the Vivo V17 runs Funtouch OS 9.2, based on Android 9 Pie. Both the Vivo V19 and the Vivo V17 feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the newer Vivo V19 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM while the older Vivo V17 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 8GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V19 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and finally a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 lens as well as an 8-megapixel sensor f/2.28 lens. In contrast, the Vivo V17's quad rear camera setup includes the same setup as the Vivo V19 with the only difference being that the primary 48-megapixel camera is joined by an f/1.8 lens. On the front, the Vivo V17 has a single 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture.

 

For storage, the Vivo V19 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage while the Vivo V17 comes with a maximum of 128GB. Connectivity options in Vivo V19 include dual band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Vivo V17 on the other hand, comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Both phones include 4,500mAh battery but the Vivo V19 supports 33W fast charging with FlashCharge 2.0 technology while the Vivo V17 supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the newer Vivo phone measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams while the older phone measures 159.01x74.17x8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.

Vivo V19 vs Vivo V17 comparison
  Vivo V19
Vivo V19
Vivo V17
Vivo V17
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandVivoVivo
ModelV19V17
Release date6th April 202023rd November 2019
Launched in IndiaYes-
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)159.64 x 75.04 x 8.50159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54
Weight (g)186.50176.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004500
Removable batteryNo-
Fast chargingProprietary-
ColoursPiano Black, Mystic SilverMidnight Ocean, Glacier Ice
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.44
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass-
Aspect ratio-20:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2. 4)48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.08)32-megapixel (f/2.45)
Pop-Up CameraNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10-
SkinFuntouch OS 10Funtouch OS 9.2
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYesYes
USB Type-CYes-
LightningNo-
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
Micro-USB-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Vivo V17

Vivo V17

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Good battery life
  • Decent low-light camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light video
  • Preinstalled bloatware, spammy notifications
  • High price
Read detailed Vivo V17 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

