Vivo V19 vs Poco X2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V19 was launched in India on Tuesday with dual selfie cameras, whereas Poco X2 debuted in February.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 13 May 2020 19:02 IST
Vivo V19 and Poco X2, both phones come with full-HD+ displays

Highlights
  • Vivo V19 was launched in India on Tuesday
  • Poco X2 was launched in February
  • Both phones run on Android 10

Vivo V19 was launched in India on Tuesday with dual selfie camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The phone has come to the country after several delays due to coronavirus. Its price starts at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, Poco X2 debuted in India in February this year. This phone also has a dual selfie camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. Here is a detailed comparison of both the phones.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 price in India

The Vivo V19 price in India starts at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be sold at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The phone will be up for grabs in two colour options, Piano Black and Mystic Silver.

In comparison, Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the lower end 6GB + 64GB storage variant. You can buy its 6GB + 128GB model for Rs. 16,999. To purchase its 8GB + 256GB variant, you will have to shell out Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 specifications

Vivo V19 is a dual-SIM phone that runs FunTouch OS 10, based on Android 10. The smartphone has got a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch display. It comes with 6th-gen Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Vivo phone is equipped with Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, Poco X2 boots MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It also comes with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that is 6.67-inch in size. The display has 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pill-shaped hole punch cutout. This phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 camera features

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo V19 sports a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture to enable macro and bokeh functions. For selfies, the Vivo phone has got dual cameras in a pill-shaped cutout with a 32-megapixel primary camera assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Poco X2 also features quad cameras at the back. It includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, this phone also comes with dual cameras that include a 20-megapixel primary shooter assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout.

The Vivo V19 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery supporting 33W FlashCharge 2.0. Its dimensions are 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and it weighs 186.5 grams. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, and dual-band Wi-Fi. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone. Other sensors include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and gyroscope.

Poco X2 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. In terms of connectivity, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS. Its dimensions are 165.30x76.60x8.79mm and it weighs 208 grams.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 comparison
  Vivo V19
Vivo V19
Poco X2
Poco X2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandVivoPoco
ModelV19X2
Release date6th April 20204th February 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)159.64 x 75.04 x 8.50165.30 x 76.60 x 8.79
Weight (g)186.50208.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004500
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
ColoursPiano Black, Mystic SilverAtlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-20:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2. 4)64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.75-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.08)20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron) + 2-megapixel
Pop-Up CameraNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinFuntouch OS 10MIUI 11 Designed for Poco
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
LightningNo-
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi DirectYesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
NFC-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
Face unlock-Yes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Prabhakar Thakur
Nokia 3.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With April 2020 Security Patch in India

