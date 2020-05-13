Vivo V19 was launched in India on Tuesday with dual selfie camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. The phone has come to the country after several delays due to coronavirus. Its price starts at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, Poco X2 debuted in India in February this year. This phone also has a dual selfie camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. Here is a detailed comparison of both the phones.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 price in India

The Vivo V19 price in India starts at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be sold at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The phone will be up for grabs in two colour options, Piano Black and Mystic Silver.

In comparison, Poco X2 is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the lower end 6GB + 64GB storage variant. You can buy its 6GB + 128GB model for Rs. 16,999. To purchase its 8GB + 256GB variant, you will have to shell out Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 specifications

Vivo V19 is a dual-SIM phone that runs FunTouch OS 10, based on Android 10. The smartphone has got a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch display. It comes with 6th-gen Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Vivo phone is equipped with Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, Poco X2 boots MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It also comes with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that is 6.67-inch in size. The display has 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pill-shaped hole punch cutout. This phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Vivo V19 vs Poco X2 camera features

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo V19 sports a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture to enable macro and bokeh functions. For selfies, the Vivo phone has got dual cameras in a pill-shaped cutout with a 32-megapixel primary camera assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Poco X2 also features quad cameras at the back. It includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, this phone also comes with dual cameras that include a 20-megapixel primary shooter assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, in a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout.

The Vivo V19 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery supporting 33W FlashCharge 2.0. Its dimensions are 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and it weighs 186.5 grams. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, and dual-band Wi-Fi. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone. Other sensors include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, and gyroscope.

Poco X2 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. In terms of connectivity, you get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS. Its dimensions are 165.30x76.60x8.79mm and it weighs 208 grams.