Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Vivo V19 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro, both phones come with dual selfie cameras and quad rear cameras.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 May 2020 13:11 IST
Vivo V19 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro, both phone carry an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 3 Pro is lighter than Vivo V19
  • Both the phones support fast charging
  • Vivo V19 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro carry 8GB of RAM

Vivo V19 recently made its India debut after the global launch early last month. The phone's key features include a dual selfie camera setup, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and 4500mAh battery. With the launch of this phone in the country, Vivo will be a giving tough competition to the likes of Oppo Reno 3 Pro that was launched in early-March. Both the phones offer similar features, however, the starting price of Vivo V19 is roughly Rs. 4,100 cheaper than the starting price of Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

So, in case you're wondering how the Vivo V19 stacks up against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, at least on paper, here's a look at what sets the two phones apart.

Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Price in India

The Vivo V19 comes in two variants, 8GB + 128GB storage as well as 8GB + 256GB storage. The 128GB model is priced at Rs. 27,990 while the 256GB model costs Rs. 31,990. Both the variants of the smartphone are offered in two colour options namely, Mystic Silver and Piano Black.

On the other hand, Oppo Reno 3 Pro current price starts at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The Oppo phone also has a 256GB variant that was launched in India at Rs. 32,990. However, Oppo in April revised the prices of several Oppo smartphones and currently, there's no information available about the new price of 256GB variant. The Reno 3 Pro is offered in Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

Vivo V19 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10, while the dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 3 Pro runs ColorOS 7, based on Android 10. Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. Both the smartphones are equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of the cameras, both the smartphones have quad cameras at the back and dual cameras on the front. The quad rear camera setup on Vivo V19 includes a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel shooter. Oppo Reno 3 Pro includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel tertiary and lastly a 2-megapixel camera on the back. Additionally, there's a 44-megapixel camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Moreover, both Vivo V19 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro come with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on Vivo V19 include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo V19's 4,500mAh battery supports 33W fast charging, while Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a 4,025mAh battery that works with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology to provide fast charging.

Lastly, Vivo V19 measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is bigger and lighter. The phone measures 160.2x73.3x7.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

  Vivo V19
Vivo V19
Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandVivoOppo
ModelV19Reno 3 Pro
Release date6th April 20202nd March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Body typeGlass-
Dimensions (mm)159.64 x 75.04 x 8.50158.80 x 73.40 x 8.10
Weight (g)186.50175.00
Battery capacity (mAh)45004025
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryVOOC
ColoursPiano Black, Mystic SilverAuroral Blue, Midnight Black, Sky White
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.446.40
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio-20:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 712MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
RAM8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB
Expandable storageYes-
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2. 4)64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesYes
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.08)44-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
Pop-Up CameraNo-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinFuntouch OS 10ColorOS 7
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes
USB OTGYes-
USB Type-CYesYes
LightningNo-
Number of SIMs2-
Wi-Fi DirectYes-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYes-
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Face unlock-Yes
Vivo V19

Vivo V19

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Good selfies
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Expensive
  • Low-light video performance
Read detailed Vivo V19 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera performance in daylight
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Good design
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Disappointing low-light video performance
Read detailed Oppo Reno 3 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P95 (MT6779V/CV)
Front Camera 44-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4025mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Oppo, Vivo V19, Vivo V19 specifications, Vivo V19 price in India, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India, Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications
Abhik Sengupta
Xiaomi May Launch Three New RedmiBook Models, New Redmi Phone by End of May
Aarogya Setu App Released for Jio Phones in Coronavirus Battle

