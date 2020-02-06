Vivo was recently rumoured to kick off the pre-registration process for the upcoming Vivo V19 series phones in February, with an official launch reportedly planned for March. Now, a new leak has shed some light on the design of the upcoming camera-centric Vivo phones. If the fresh leak turns out to be true, the Vivo V19 series will ditch the pop-up camera solution we saw on the V17 Pro. Instead, Vivo will go with a dual hole-punch design on the Vivo V19 and the Vivo V19 Pro.

As per a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro will sport a hole-punch design and dual selfie cameras. Unfortunately, there is no word on the resolution of the front cameras. The presence of two selfie shooters suggests that the punch-hole will most likely be pill-shaped akin to what we've already seen on the Poco X2 and the Samsung Galaxy S10+. But it remains to be seen whether Vivo actually opts for two closely placed circular holes for each selfie sensor connected by a faux dark region to look like a pill, or if it will actually be a pill-shaped hole drilled on the glass panel.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Vivo will begin the pre-registration process for Vivo V19 and V19 Pro smartphones late in February, and plans to launch them in March, just in time for IPL 2020. Vivo will sponsor this year's edition of the marquee cricket tournament in the country, so it makes sense that the company will launch two of its new camera-centric phones around the same time for marketing leverage. We are yet to hear an official announcement from Vivo regarding the launch of Vivo V19 and V19 Pro, but they are rumoured to be priced in the Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 ballpark in India.