Vivo V19 is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The phone was launched earlier this week, and it will now be available via Amazon, Flipkart, the company's e-store, other e-commerce websites, and partner offline stores across the country. The company has revealed a slew of launch offers and it has partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent cashback on all credit card or credit card EMI purchases. Vivo V19 comes with dual selfie cameras and a quad camera setup at the back. It is important to note that e-retailers will only be taking orders for the phone from customers living in Orange and Green zones in the country.

Vivo V19 price in India, availability, launch offers

The Vivo V19 price in India is set at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. It will go on sale on sale from today via the company's own e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce websites, and partner offline stores.

Launch offers for online and offline customers include a one-time screen replacement offer, Jio benefits worth Rs. 40,000, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months. As mentioned, 10 percent cashback will also be offered to HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card holders. Vivo has also listed Airtel double data offer, free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, and Airtel Secure Lite subscription for the buyers.

These offers will be available to both online and offline customers. Additional exclusive offline offers include 5 percent cashback on IDFC Bank First, one EMI cashback from HDB (EMI cashback on availing 15|4 scheme), and additional 1.5GB data offer from Vodafone Idea. The phone will go on sale in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour options.

Vivo V19 specifications

As for specifications, the Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage option. The Vivo V19 has a quad camera setup on the back that packs a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 aperture for macro and bokeh functions. Up front, the dual selfie camera setup is housed in a pill-shaped cutout with a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

The V19 phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. Vivo V19 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

