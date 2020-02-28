The Vivo V19 is expected to launch in India on March 3, and ahead of the rumoured launch, several key specifications and features have been teased by the company's official Indonesian handle. The phone is confirmed to launch in the Indonesian market on March 10, and the Indonesian Twitter account has been publishing several teasers online, unlike the Indian account which is keeping quiet. The teasers reveal design details, colour options, and camera specifications of the Vivo V19. The phone is being teased to have a quad camera setup at the back, and a hole-punch display up front.

Vivo Indonesia's Twitter account has shared official renders of the Vivo V19 phone ahead of the launch confirming these details. The phone is seen to sport White and Blue gradient finishes, and there's a hole-punch display at the front. The cut out is placed on the top right edge of the screen. There's a quad rear camera setup at the back, positioned on the upper left corner of the panel in an L-shaped manner. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera and the front setup has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo V19 also has features like Super Night Selfie mode. In a separate tweet, the company confirmed that the Vivo V19 phone will launch in Indonesia on March 10.

As per past reports, there will also be a Vivo V19 Pro variant that will be launched in India alongside the Vivo V19. This Pro model is tipped to have dual selfie cameras in the front. The reported launch is just days away, but there has been no official announcement from the company's end for an India launch. It could be possible that the phone debuts in Indonesia and the India launch may follow next soon after. It is expected to be unveiled before the IPL 2020 season, a marquee cricketing tournament that Vivo sponsors.