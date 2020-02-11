Vivo V19 series phones have been a topic of rumours for almost two weeks now. Earlier this month, there were reports that Vivo may launch its V19 and V19 Pro smartphones in March. Pre-registrations for the phones are expected to begin early, sometime this month itself. While Vivo is still silent about its next flagship smartphones, a fresh report suggests that the Chinese smartphone company may launch the Vivo V19 Pro in India in the first week of March while pre-registrations for the phone may kick off from mid-February itself.

A report by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, claims that Vivo V19 Pro will launch in India on Match 3. Pre-bookings for the Vivo V19 Pro may begin as early as February 15, according to the report. This means Vivo may be looking to bring the Vivo V19 Pro before the launch of its V19 smartphone in India.

Vivo V19 Pro is rumoured to feature a hole-punch display design along with dual selfie cameras. There's no word on the resolution or the exact placement of these selfie cameras, but it's expected that Vivo might follow a similar approach to the Poco X2 or the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

As for prices, Vivo may price its new V19 series phones in the Rs. 20,000-30,000 price segment. The company is expected to sell the V19 Pro both online and offline via its retail network across the country. A previous report had also suggested that the Vivo V19 Pro will launch in India ahead of the V19, much like the Vivo V15 and V17 series that launched in India last year.

Vivo led the mid-premium smartphone segment in India during last year with a 28-percent market share, according to IDC. The report states that the mid-premium smartphone segment includes phones in the price range of $300-500.