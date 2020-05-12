Technology News
Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Sale Date, Specifications

Vivo V19 packs a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main shooter.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 May 2020 11:34 IST
Vivo V19 will be offered in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo V19 features a 32-megapixel main selfie camera
  • The phone packs up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • Vivo V19 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo V19 has launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone's key features include a dual selfie camera setup and Snapdragon 712 SoC. The phone was introduced last month globally, and it has now been released in the country after several delays. Vivo intended to launch the Vivo V19 in March, but the company had to delay the launch due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, as sale of non-essential goods has now partially begun in Orange and Green zones, Vivo has introduced the Vivo V19 in the country.

Vivo V19 price in India, sale date, offers

The Vivo V19 is priced in India at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour options. It will go on sale on sale starting May 15 via the company's own e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce websites, and partner offline stores. 

Launch offers include 10 percent cashback with HDFC and ICICI credit cards. There's also a one-time screen replacement offer, no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 40,000. Vivo is also offering Airtel double data, free Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, free subscription to Shaw Academy access for one month, Wynk Music, and Airtel Secure Lite with every purchase. These offers will be available both online and offline. 

Additional exclusive offline offers include prizes from Vivo by participating in BFL Power play, 5 percent cashback on IDFC Bank First, one EMI cashback from HDB (EMI cashback on availing 15|4 scheme), and additional 1.5GB data offer from Vodafone Idea.

Vivo V19 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch display with sixth generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage option.

Vivo Will Let Customers Buy Phones From Retailers Without Leaving Their Home

As for the imaging needs, the Vivo V19 has a quad camera setup on the back, placed on the top left corner of the phone positioned in an L-shaped manner. The setup packs a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 aperture for macro and bokeh functions. Rear camera features include super night mode, ultra-stable video, art portrait video, super macro, and bokeh portrait.

vivo v19 gadgets 360 back 1 Vivo V19

Vivo V19 runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10

Up front, the dual selfie camera setup is housed in a pill-shaped cutout with a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Front camera features include super night selfie, super wide-angle selfie, ultra-stable video, and more.

The Vivo V19 phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 support. It measures at 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. Vivo V19 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and other sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

