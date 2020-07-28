Vivo V19 has received a price cut in India just two months after in its launch in India. Vivo V19 comes in two RAM + storage options – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 128GB storage model gets a price cut of Rs. 3,000, whereas the 256GB storage option gets a price cut of Rs. 4,000 in India. Vivo V19 key features include a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a dual selfie camera setup, and a Snapdragon 712 SoC inside.

Vivo V19 price in India, sale

Vivo V19 is now priced in India at Rs. 24,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, the company has confirmed to Gadgets 360. The original launch price of the device was Rs. 27,990 and Rs. 31,990, respectively. As mentioned, the 128GB model gets a price cut of Rs. 3,000, while the 256GB model gets a price cut of Rs. 4,000.

The new revised Vivo V19 prices are reflecting on the company's own e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart. Retailer Mahesh Telecom tweeted that the price cut has been introduced in retail outlets as well. Vivo V19 is available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour options. Sale offers include 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards.

Vivo V19 specifications, features

Talking about the specifications, the Vivo V19 runs on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED hole-punch display with sixth generation Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage option.

The Vivo V19 has a quad camera setup on the back, placed on the top left corner of the phone positioned in an L-shaped manner. The setup packs a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro and bokeh functions. Up front, the dual selfie camera setup is housed in a pill-shaped cutout with a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

The Vivo V19 phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi. Vivo V19 is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.