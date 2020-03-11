Technology News
loading

Vivo V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Thailand is also teasing the launch of Vivo V19, however the country seems to be getting a difference version.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2020 11:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V19 will be available in Crystal White and Arctic Blue colour

Highlights
  • Vivo V19 has made its Indonesia debut
  • It has a quad rear cameras and hole-punch display design
  • Vivo V19 also packs 4,500mAh battery

Vivo V19 has been launched in the Indonesian market and it is reportedly a rebranded Vivo V17 that was released in India in December of last year. The Vivo V19 boasts of a quad camera setup on the back and a hole-punch design for the selfie shooter, just like the Vivo V17. It also comes with Snapdragon 675 SoC, and will be offered in two storage variants, both of which have the same amount of RAM. The Vivo V19 is available in two colours, namely Crystal White and Arctic Blue.

Vivo V19: Price and availability

The Vivo V19 is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model and IDR 4,999,000 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone is currently up for pre-orders in Indonesia till March 25 on Shopee, Tokopedia, and according to the company's tweet, offline stores as well.

Interestingly, the company is also teasing the Vivo V19 for the Malaysian market on its Twitter page but the phone doesn't seem to be the exact same model as the one in the Indonesian market. The Malaysian version is expected to have dual selfie cameras which might indicate it is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 Pro.

There is no information on availability of either phones in other markets as of yet.

Vivo V19: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs Android 10 with the company's Funtouch OS 10 on top. The phone has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Vivo V19 comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, Adreno 612 GPU, and 8GB RAM. This is the only RAM variant the phone is available in.

Coming to optics, the Vivo V19 has a quad camera setup on the back with the primary being 48-megapixel AI sensor with f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and finally a 2-megapixel super macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you will get 32-megapixel f/2.45 shooter.

The Vivo V19 is available in two onboard storage options – 128GB and 256GB – both of which can be expanded via microSD card. For connectivity, you get support for dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Talking about battery life, the Vivo V19 comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The phone is 159.01×74.17×8.54mm in size and weighs 176 grams. The sensors on the Vivo V19 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a gyroscope.

Is Realme 6 the Redmi Note 8 Pro killer India has been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V19

Vivo V19

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V19, Vivo V19 price, Vivo V19 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Dating App Maker Match Group Backs US Bill Seen as Privacy Threat
Coronavirus Case at Apple's EU Headquarters in Ireland

Related Stories

Vivo V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  2. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  3. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  5. Coronavirus Case at Apple's EU Headquarters in Ireland
  6. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  7. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  8. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  9. Viewsonic Launches New Lamp-Free Projectors in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Dismisses Astronomy Concerns Over Starlink Network
  2. Realme 6 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Coronavirus Case at Apple's EU Headquarters in Ireland
  4. Vivo V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Dating App Maker Match Group Backs US Bill Seen as Privacy Threat
  6. Huawei Given Another 45 Days to Do Business With US Companies
  7. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, HDR10+ Waterfall Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Disney+ Now Live in India, With Originals in The Mandalorian, on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. CD Projekt Seeks Age Approval for Cyberpunk 2077 Ahead of Launch
  10. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.