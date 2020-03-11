Vivo V19 has been launched in the Indonesian market and it is reportedly a rebranded Vivo V17 that was released in India in December of last year. The Vivo V19 boasts of a quad camera setup on the back and a hole-punch design for the selfie shooter, just like the Vivo V17. It also comes with Snapdragon 675 SoC, and will be offered in two storage variants, both of which have the same amount of RAM. The Vivo V19 is available in two colours, namely Crystal White and Arctic Blue.

Vivo V19: Price and availability

The Vivo V19 is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model and IDR 4,999,000 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone is currently up for pre-orders in Indonesia till March 25 on Shopee, Tokopedia, and according to the company's tweet, offline stores as well.

Interestingly, the company is also teasing the Vivo V19 for the Malaysian market on its Twitter page but the phone doesn't seem to be the exact same model as the one in the Indonesian market. The Malaysian version is expected to have dual selfie cameras which might indicate it is a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 Pro.

There is no information on availability of either phones in other markets as of yet.

Vivo V19: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs Android 10 with the company's Funtouch OS 10 on top. The phone has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.38 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the Vivo V19 comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, Adreno 612 GPU, and 8GB RAM. This is the only RAM variant the phone is available in.

Coming to optics, the Vivo V19 has a quad camera setup on the back with the primary being 48-megapixel AI sensor with f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and finally a 2-megapixel super macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you will get 32-megapixel f/2.45 shooter.

The Vivo V19 is available in two onboard storage options – 128GB and 256GB – both of which can be expanded via microSD card. For connectivity, you get support for dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Talking about battery life, the Vivo V19 comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The phone is 159.01×74.17×8.54mm in size and weighs 176 grams. The sensors on the Vivo V19 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a gyroscope.

