Vivo V19 Neo has been launched in the Philippines and it carries the same specifications as Vivo V19 that launched in Indonesia back in March. It comes with quad rear cameras and a single hole-punch for the selfie camera. The Vivo V19 Neo comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour variants. It has a 4,500mAh battery and USB Type-C port for charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and a plastic body. As of now, Vivo has not shared information on international or India availability.

Vivo V19 Neo price

The Vivo V19 Neo comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant priced at PHP 17,999 (roughly Rs. 27,200). There are two colour options, Admiral Blue and Crystal White. It is on sale in the Philippines and there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Vivo V19 Neo specifications

The Vivo V19 Neo runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and 8GB of RAM.

There are four cameras on the back, and one on the front. The primary camera on the back is a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture housed in the hole-punch tucked in the top right corner of the screen.

For storage, you get 128GB onboard. Connectivity options on the Vivo V19 Neo include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner present in the Vivo V19 Neo. The battery capacity is 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo V19 Neo measures 159.01x74.17x8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.

