Technology News
loading

Vivo V19 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far

Vivo V19 will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 24 March 2020 11:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V19 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far

Vivo V19 sports a pill-shaped hole-punch with dual selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo V19 packs a quad rear camera setup and two front cameras
  • It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication
  • Vivo V19’s 4,500mAh battery supports 33W Flash Charge 2.0 technology

Vivo is ready to launch the Vivo V19, its latest camera-centric phone, in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has already teased that the Vivo V19 will feature dual hole-punch selfie cameras, and has also given us a glimpse of its design. The Vivo V19 packs a quad rear camera setup and an all-screen design. However, leaks have already hinted at the phone's pricing and have tipped more details about its internal hardware. Here's everything we know so far about the Vivo V19 thus far.

Vivo V19 price in India (expected)

As per a previous report, the Vivo V19 will be priced in the ballpark of Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will reportedly be up for grabs in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options. To recall, the Vivo V19 was originally supposed to debut in India on March 26, but the launch was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Vivo V19 specifications (expected)

The Vivo V19 set to launch in India is a different device compared to the phone of the same name that recently went official in Indonesia earlier this month. The India variant of Vivo V19 will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Talking about the imaging hardware, the Vivo V19's quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper. It will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing. On the front sits a 32-megapixel selfie camera alongside an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Leaks suggest the Vivo V19 will be offered in two storage configurations – 128GB and 256GB. Authentication on the Vivo V19 will be handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the proprietary 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0 charging technology. Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 will handle things on the software side.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V19, Vivo V19 price in India, Vivo V19 specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
How Game of Thrones Creators Ended Up Inside Westworld

Related Stories

Vivo V19 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  3. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000
  7. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  8. Poco X2 Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart
  9. Amazon, Flipkart in War Mode as Demand Swells Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  10. Realme 3 Pro Getting New Update in India With a Fix for UI Freezing Issues
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Lowers Video Quality in India to Reduce Network Stress Amid Pandemic
  2. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything We Know So Far
  3. How Game of Thrones Creators Ended Up Inside Westworld
  4. LG G9 ThinQ Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4000mAh Battery
  5. Vivo S6 5G Specifications Tipped By TENAA Listings Ahead of March 31 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked in Renders
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns: All You Need to Know
  8. Coronavirus Pandemic Boosts Number of Active Users on Twitter, Ad Sales Hit
  9. Coronavirus Cyber-Attacks: Elite Hackers Target WHO
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.