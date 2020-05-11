Technology News
Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo V19 price in India is expected to be around Rs. 25,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 May 2020 11:23 IST
Vivo V19 in India is likely to be identical to its global variant

Vivo V19 in India is likely to be identical to its global variant

Highlights
  • Vivo V19 India launch was initially scheduled for March 26
  • Vivo postponed the initial launch plan due to the national lockdown
  • Vivo V19 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC

Vivo V19 is set to launch in India on Tuesday, May 12. The new Vivo smartphone was originally planned to debut in the country on March 26, but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, since the government has eased e-commerce operations in certain regions and allowed offline retailers to resume their businesses in the country, the Chinese company has decided to bring the Vivo V19. The India version of the Vivo V19 will be different from the model that was launched in Indonesia in March, as per the early teasers.

Vivo V19 India launch details

The Vivo V19 launch in India is finally taking place on Tuesday after initial delays due to the national lockdown. Unlike companies such as Realme and Xiaomi, Vivo isn't hosting a live stream to announce the launch of the Vivo V19 in the country. You should, however, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to get its timely details.

Vivo V19 price in India (expected)

The Vivo V19 price in India hasn't yet been announced officially. Nevertheless, a previous report suggested that it would be around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant that will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is also said to come in Mystic Silver and Piano Black colour options.

Vivo originally brought the V19 to the Indonesian market in March. However, the India variant will be different from the Indonesia model as it is already teased to come with a dual hole-punch selfie camera setup instead of the original single hole-punch selfie camera. The phone is likely to be what the Vivo global site revealed last month.

Vivo V19 specifications, features

As per the details revealed through the Vivo global site, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 on top. It also features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There will be a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies, the Vivo V19 global variant has the dual selfie camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Vivo V19 has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options that both come with a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge 2.0 technology. Besides, it measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
