Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals

Vivo V19 will be the successor of the Vivo V17

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 17 March 2020 11:38 IST
Vivo V19 Launch Date in India Set for March 26, Company Reveals

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Vivo_India

Vivo will launch the V19 on March 26th

Highlights
  • The Vivo V19 will launch on March 26th in India
  • It has two selfie cameras in the dual hole-punch
  • Vivo V19 is said to sport a quad camera setup at the back

Vivo V19 now has a launch date in India. We recently reported that the smartphone is expected to launch in India soon as the Chinese manufacturer put out teasers on Twitter. In a recent tweet, the company has announced that the Vivo V19 is scheduled to launch in India on March 26. The Vivo V19 that is scheduled to launch in India towards the end of the month is different from the Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia earlier this month.

Vivo took to Twitter to confirm that the Vivo V19 will launch in India on March 26. The teaser posted on Twitter shows the silhouette of the Vivo V19 and the dual hole-punch is clearly visible in the photo. Based on a previous report we already know key specifications of the Vivo V19 and the expected price of the upcoming smartphone.

The Vivo V19 is reported to have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and is tipped to get 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The Vivo V19 is said to be available in two colour options, Piano Black and Mystic Silver.

Previous reports have also tipped that the Vivo V19 will sport a quad camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the display has a dual hole-punch cutout for the 32-megapixel main selfie sensor and the 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera.

The Vivo V19 is said to run FunTouchOS 10 on top of Android 10. It is also tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and will support 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0.

The same report claims that the device will be priced around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We won't have to wait for long to get more details about the pricing and availability of the Vivo V19.

