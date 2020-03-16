Vivo Mobiles launched the Vivo V19 in Indonesia earlier this month. The Vivo V19 is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo V17, which the company launched in India a few months ago. The V19 launched in Indonesia sports a quad-camera setup at the back, and a single hole-punch on the front, just like the one on the Vivo V17. The Vivo V19 launch has been planned for India as well and the company has now posted teasers on its Twitter account. Vivo hasn't announced a launch date for the Vivo V19 yet but the specifications and the pricing details have already leaked out ahead of the launch.

Vivo took to Twitter to tease the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo V19. The teaser reveals the design of the V19 and the dual hole-punch selfie camera is clearly visible along with the quad-camera setup at the back.

The specifications and the pricing details of the upcoming Vivo V19 that's coming to India were reported by 91Mobiles. As per the report, the Vivo V19 will sport a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Indonesian model that sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Indian model is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Leaks suggest that the device will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

Vivo is tipped to offer the V19 in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It is tipped to sport a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the display has a dual hole-punch cutout for the 32-megapixel main selfie sensor and the 8-megapixel wide-angle-camera.

According to the report, the Vivo V19 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner just like the Vivo V17. It is said to run FunTouchOS 10 on top of Android 10. The battery is said to be 4,500mAh and will support 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0.

The same report claims that the device will be priced around Rs. 25,000 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The pricing for the higher variant is still unknown at the moment.