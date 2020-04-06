Vivo V19 global variant has been officially unveiled, weeks after the company postponed its official launch. Vivo V19 was originally supposed to debut in India on March 26, but the launch was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. From the information available on the official website, Vivo V19 will be offered in Gleam Black and Sleek Silver colour options, as well as two storage options. The new variant is different from the V19 model released in Indonesia earlier.

As mentioned earlier, Vivo has not specified the price of the new Vivo V19 smartphone. As per the information available on the website, Vivo V19 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. "Details may vary by region. Please visit the local official website for more information," the company added.

Vivo India, on the other hand, lists the phone as an upcoming handset on their portal. Through its Twitter account, Vivo India said that the company will reveal more information about the smartphone once the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

Last month, Vivo launched V19 in Indonesia with a different set of specifications.

Vivo V19 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED display that has a fingerprint scanner underneath. There is also low brightness anti-flicker technology for added protection in the dark. The phone runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10 atop. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of the cameras, the large hole-punch on the front panel houses a 32-megapixel main selfie camera and an ultrawide 8-megapixel shooter. The quad camera setup on the back includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. There's also a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back.

The Vivo V19 will come in two storage variants namely, 128GB and 256GB, both of which will be expandable via dedicated microSD card slot.

For connectivity, the Vivo V19 has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, and GPS support. Moreover, the phone comes with 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Vivo claims that the 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology charges the phone from 0 to 54 percent in just 30 minutes.

Vivo V19 measures 159.64x75.04x8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.

