Vivo Mid-Range Smartphones Spotted on TENAA, Tipping Specifications

Vivo has launched several new smartphones - across price categories - in the past few months. Three new unnamed Vivo smartphones have now been spotted in the wild, with mid-range internals expected on all of them. With model numbers V1732A, V1732T, and V1801A0, with the V1801A0 expected to be the premium among the three thanks to its dual camera setup and up to 6GB of RAM.

Starting off with the Vivo V1732A, the smartphone, according to its TENAA listing, comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) 19:9 display, an unnamed 2GHz octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera (with up to 13-megapixel capabilities), a 5-megapixel selfie sensor, and will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and USB. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, the phone has been shown in a Golden colour variant. The phone measures 155.06x75x7.77mm and weighs about 146.5 grams.

Next, the Vivo V1732T has also been spotted on TENAA. All specifications remain same between this model and the V1732A. Both smartphones are listed to get 3180mAh batteries.

As for the Vivo V1801A0, the premium smartphone out of the three, TENAA reveals it will arrive with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) 19:9 display, an unnamed 2.2GHz octa-core SoC, 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, 64GB/ 128GB of internal storage, a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and Android 8.1 support. Connectivity options and sensors for this model will be similar to the ones above. This phone comes with the same 3180mAh battery.

Separately, a premium smartphone from Vivo - Vivo Nex - is also set to be released in the coming days. This smartphone is expected to come with a pop-up selfie camera, half display fingerprint sensor, up to Snapdragon 845 SoC, and other flagship specifications.