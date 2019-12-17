Vivo V17 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The phone will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India e-store online, and also across major offline retailers in India. The Vivo V17 India variant is different than the Russian model, as it comes with a hole-punch display and an L-shaped quad camera setup. Key features of the phone include a full-HD+ E3 Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera at the back, and a 4,500mAh large battery.

Vivo V17 price in India, sale offers

The Vivo V17 is priced in India at Rs. 22,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will go on sale in two colour options – Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice. It will be available at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and partnered offline stores as well. Launch offers include a five percent cashback on payments done via HDFC Bank, ICICI bank, HDFC Bank, and select other banks until December 31. Jio is offering additional data benefit worth Rs. 12,000. Customers will also get EMI options through financial partners namely Bajaj, IDFC First Bank, HDB, and Home Credit.

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Vivo V17 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E3 Super AMOLED iView Display that has 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V17 has 128GB of onboard storage.







For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Vivo V17 sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens on top. The rear camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The Vivo phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is backed by an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery.

