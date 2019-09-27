Vivo V17 Pro is now on sale in India, just a week after being launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in the country. As the name suggests, Vivo V17 Pro is a part of the company's V-series and comes with features like a quad rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery. Unlike the company's recently launched U-series or earlier debuted Z-series, V17 Pro is not an online-only smartphone. It is being sold via both online and offline platforms.

Vivo V17 Pro price in India, launch offers

Vivo V17 Pro price is set at Rs. 29,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone is being offered in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colour options. Vivo V17 Pro can be purchased via the official Vivo e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ. Also, it will be offered through the offline Vivo retail partners in the country starting later today.

Launch offers on the Vivo V17 Pro include a 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card holders as well as HDFC Consumer loans EMI transactions. Additionally, the company will offer a free one-time screen replacement to everyone who purchases and activates their Vivo V17 Pro before October 8. The company will also provide gifts worth Rs. 2,000 on exchanging old smartphone via the Vivo-Cashify application.

Vivo is also offering the benefit of 50 percent assured buyback value on the Vivo V17 Pro to Vodafone Idea customers. To take advantage of the offer, buyers will have to avail the Rs. 199 prepaid recharge and must complete at least 10 payments in a span of 12 months. As for postpaid Vodafone Idea customers, they will be required to opt for a monthly billing plan worth Rs. 499 or more, and have to stick with it for a minimum of 12 recharge cycles.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Among other specifications, you will get 128GB of internal storage and a 4,100mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology.

The phone also comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a primary 48-megapixel shooter with the Sony IMX582 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.5 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, the phone houses a dual-camera pop-up selfie module that packs a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 105-degree field of view (FoV).

Connectivity options on the Vivo V17 Pro include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, GLONASS, and Beidu.

