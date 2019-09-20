Technology News
Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications

Vivo V17 Pro's front cameras also support night mode for low-light photography.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 13:11 IST
Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications

Vivo V17 Pro packs a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 Pro packs a 4,100mAh battery with 18W fast charge support
  • The 13-megapixel telephoto camera offers 2x optical zoom support
  • It can shoot images at 2.5cm distance with the Super Macro mode

Vivo has launched a new camera-centric phone in India - the Vivo V17 Pro. The latest Vivo offering packs a dual pop-up selfie camera module that houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens. The Vivo V17 Pro, which succeeds the Vivo V15 Pro, also features quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom support. However, the phone is powered by the same Snapdragon 675 SoC that ticked inside its predecessor.

Vivo V17 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Vivo V17 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colour options. As far as market availability goes, pre-orders for the phone are now live, while the sale starts on September 27. It will be available from the official Vivo eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ. Launch offers include an exchange discount worth Rs. 2,000, and 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card holders, alongside no-cost EMI and free one-time screen replacement.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM Vivo V17 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and packs a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The 2.D curved glass on top is protected by Schott Xensation UP glass, while the rear panel has a layer of Corning Glass 6 on top for protection.

vivo v17 pro body Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro comes in two colour options and a sole 8GB + 128GB variant

 

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone packs quad rear cameras that include a primary 48-megapixel snapper with the Sony IMX582 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture, 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom support. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view, accompanied by a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the front is a dual-camera pop-up selfie module that houses a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture accompanied by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 105-degree field of view. The front camera of the Vivo V17 Pro supports Super Night Selfie feature for low-light photography, and Shot Refocus tool for bokeh effect adjustment. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Connectivity options on the Vivo V17 Pro include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, and Beidu. The phone comes equipped with a 4,100mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology. Dimensions of the Vivo V17 Pro are 159 x 74.70 x 9.8 mm, and it tips the scales at 201.8 grams.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V17 Pro Specifications, Vivo V17 Pro Price in India
Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications
