Vivo V17 Pro price in India has been dropped to Rs. 27,990, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The new development comes just a month after the Chinese company launched the V17 Pro in the Indian market. The smartphone offers a dual pop-up selfie camera with a 32-megapixel primary sensor. Also, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The V17 Pro comes as a successor to the Vivo V15 Pro. Similar to its predecessor, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Vivo V17 Pro price in India

Vivo V17 Pro price has been revised to Rs. 27,990 for its lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This shows a Rs. 2,000 drop from the original price of the smartphone that was launched just last month at Rs. 29,990. The price cut is now reflecting on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Vivo e-shop, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ. Moreover, the smartphone comes in Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean colour options.

Vivo India confirmed the latest price cut to Gadgets 360. The new price also applies to offline stores, as reported by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The phone is also powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V17 Pro sports the quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Further, there is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The dual selfie camera, on the other hand, includes the 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens -- along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, the Vivo V17 Pro has 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 4,100mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support.

