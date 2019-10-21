Technology News
loading

Vivo V17 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 27,990

Vivo V17 Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India. The phone was earlier retailing at Rs. 29,990.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 13:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V17 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 27,990

Vivo V17 Pro comes with a dual pop-up selfie camera module

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 Pro price cut is now reflecting on the official Vivo site
  • Vivo V17 Pro price cut is also available through offline, online stores
  • The phone was launched in India last month

Vivo V17 Pro price in India has been dropped to Rs. 27,990, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. The new development comes just a month after the Chinese company launched the V17 Pro in the Indian market. The smartphone offers a dual pop-up selfie camera with a 32-megapixel primary sensor. Also, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The V17 Pro comes as a successor to the Vivo V15 Pro. Similar to its predecessor, the phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Vivo V17 Pro price in India

Vivo V17 Pro price has been revised to Rs. 27,990 for its lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This shows a Rs. 2,000 drop from the original price of the smartphone that was launched just last month at Rs. 29,990. The price cut is now reflecting on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Vivo e-shop, Paytm Mall, and Tata CliQ. Moreover, the smartphone comes in Glacier Ice and Midnight Ocean colour options.

Vivo India confirmed the latest price cut to Gadgets 360. The new price also applies to offline stores, as reported by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Ultra FullView Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The phone is also powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V17 Pro sports the quad rear camera setup that houses the 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Further, there is a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The dual selfie camera, on the other hand, includes the 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens -- along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, the Vivo V17 Pro has 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 4,100mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy construction
  • Vibrant display
  • Versatile selfie cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Sub-par low-light video quality
  • Relatively old processor
  • Priced a bit too high
  • Funtouch OS isn’t fun to use
Read detailed Vivo V17 Pro review
Display6.44-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V17 Pro price in India, Vivo V17 Pro specifications, Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Assembly Elections 2019: Facebook Alerts People to Vote During Maharashtra, Haryana Polls
Vivo V17 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 27,990
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  3. Amazon's Big Diwali Special Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  5. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  6. PUBG Mobile Diwali Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Event Announced
  7. Moto G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Cyber-Shot RX100 VII With Real-Time Eye Tracking, 90fps Burst Shooting Launched in India
  2. Jio Brings Rs. 222, Rs. 333, Rs. 444 'All-in-One' Plans With 2GB Data, 1,000 Offnet IUC Minutes
  3. Nubia Red Magic 3S With Snapdragon 855+ Now on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor 9X India Launch by the End of 2019, Company Executive Reveals
  5. Google to Fix ‘Bug’ That Allows iPhone Users to Upload Original Quality Images to Photos for Free
  6. Vivo V17 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Retails at Rs. 27,990
  7. Vodafone Rs. 30 Prepaid Plan Launched With Full Talk Time, 28 Days Validity: Report
  8. Assembly Elections 2019: Facebook Alerts People to Vote During Maharashtra, Haryana Polls
  9. Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
  10. Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.