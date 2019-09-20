Technology News
Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera Setup Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Vivo V17 Pro is the company's first smartphone with a dual pop-up selfie camera setup.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 11:07 IST
Vivo V17 Pro houses a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary shooter

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 Pro will be a part of the company's V-series in India
  • Vivo V17 Pro features a 32-megapixel main selfie camera
  • The new Vivo phone is said to pack Snapdragon 675 SoC

Vivo is all set to unveil its V17 Pro smartphone in India today. Claimed to be the “world's first 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie” camera phone, the Vivo V17 Pro will be introduced at an event in New Delhi later today. Vivo has also teased the presence of a quad camera setup on the V17 Pro with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. Other specifications of the smartphone are a mystery at this point; however, a leak had suggested the presence of full-HD+ display, 4,100mAh battery, and Snapdragon 675 SoC in the smartphone.

As always, we will bring you live updates from Vivo V17 Pro launch event right here. You can also check out the Vivo event livestream below to keep yourself in the loop with everything happening at the V17 launch in real-time.

 

Vivo V17 Pro price (expected)

Vivo V17 Pro price will be announced during the launch event, however it is likely to retail between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in the country, given the price of Vivo V15 Pro. The Vivo V15 Pro is likely to share some features with the upcoming V17 Pro; however, the latter is said to have an upgraded rear camera setup, bigger battery, and two front cameras.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 Pro is expected to run on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS on top. The phone also reportedly going to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Among other specifications, the phone is said to be coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and 4,100mAh battery.

As mentioned, Vivo has already confirmed the presence of a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the phone, as a part of a dual camera pop-up camera setup. On the rear, the phone will feature a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

