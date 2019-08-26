Technology News
Vivo V17 Pro Launching in India Soon, Bigg Boss Season 13 Trailer Reveals

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the phone’s white variant.

26 August 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Colors

Vivo V17 Pro will succeed the Vivo V15 Pro that was launched in India earlier this year.

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 Pro is tipped to launch in India next month
  • It is rumoured to pack a pop-up module with dual selfie cameras
  • The phone might also feature a quad rear camera setup

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new phone in the camera-centric V-series that will succeed the Vivo V15 Pro and will be known as the Vivo V17 Pro. A new promo for hit Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss, suggests that the Vivo V17 Pro will be the official sponsor of show's season 13 that is set to air next month. In the trailer, we are also given a glimpse of a phone with a white rear panel, which might well be the Vivo V17 Pro.

The official Bigg Boss Season 13 teaser depicts the show's host Salman Khan holding a phone with a white rear panel with a subtle gradient effect. While the trailer doesn't show the full device itself, the voiceover at the end of the video clearly says “Vivo V17 Pro presents Bigg Boss 13”. As of now, Vivo is yet to drop an official trailer or teaser for the Vivo V17 Pro, but since the next season of Big Boss is set to go live in September, we expect an official announcement before the show's new season.

The Vivo V17 Pro will succeed the Vivo V15 Pro, and if its predecessor is anything to go by, the upcoming Vivo V-series phone will focus on photography and might pack a pop-up selfie camera. The Vivo V15 Pro was among the first phones in its segment to pack features like a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras, AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, which suggests the V17 Pro might retain or upgrade upon these amenities. As far as pricing goes, we expect the Vivo V17 Pro to be priced somewhere around the Rs. 30,000 mark

As per a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo V17 Pro will sport a pop-up camera module that will house not one, but two selfie cameras. Additionally, the phone will also upgrade the rear camera hardware of its predecessor and is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup. One of the sensors is rumoured to offer zooming capabilities akin to the one we've seen on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. As far as market availability goes, the Vivo V17 Pro is tipped to hit the shelves just in time for the Diwali festive season.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V17 Pro, Bog Boss, Big Boss Season 13
