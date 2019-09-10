Vivo V17 Pro is set to launch in India on September 20, the company on Tuesday confirmed through its social media channels. The new model is touted to be the "world's first 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie" smartphone. Alongside confirming its release date through social media, Vivo has sent invites for the formal launch of the V17 Pro. The Vivo V17 Pro is projected as an upgrade over the V15 Pro. Key specifications and features of the V17 Pro have already been leaked online to give us a glimpse at what's coming up.

A teaser video posted on the Vivo India Twitter account has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo V17 Pro. The video carries hashtag #ClearAsReal and reveals the presence of a dual pop-up selfie camera module on the new smartphone -- an upgrade over the single pop-up selfie camera module available on the Vivo V15 Pro. Furthermore, the teaser video highlights that there is a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera.

It takes two to be spectacular.

Selfies get #ClearAsReal. Introducing World's 1st 32MP Dual Pop-up Selfie in the all-new #vivoV17Pro. Launching on 20th September. pic.twitter.com/wWzKtfNAV2 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 10, 2019

Alongside the teaser video, Vivo has announced its partnership with Nat Geo Traveller India to promote the camera experience of the V17 Pro.

Vivo has also separately sent media invites for the V17 Pro launch that will be hosted in New Delhi at 11:15pm (noon) IST on September 20.

Last month, Vivo teased the debut of the V17 Pro through the promo of Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The key specifications and features of the upcoming phone also recently surfaced online alongside some of its leaked renders.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 Pro is rumoured to run Android 9 Pie with FuntouchOS on top and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There would also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is said to have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo is reported to have provided a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside the 32-megapixel primary selfie camera on the V17 Pro. Further, the phone is rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The Vivo V17 Pro is also said to have connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a 4,100mAh battery.