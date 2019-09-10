Technology News
Vivo V17 Pro India Launch Set for September 20, Features Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras

Vivo V17 Pro launch event will take place in New Delhi.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo V17 Pro will sport a dual pop-up selfie camera module

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 Pro launch date has been announced on Twitter
  • Vivo has also sent media invites for the launch
  • Vivo V17 Pro will debut as an upgrade of V15 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is set to launch in India on September 20, the company on Tuesday confirmed through its social media channels. The new model is touted to be the "world's first 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie" smartphone. Alongside confirming its release date through social media, Vivo has sent invites for the formal launch of the V17 Pro. The Vivo V17 Pro is projected as an upgrade over the V15 Pro. Key specifications and features of the V17 Pro have already been leaked online to give us a glimpse at what's coming up.

A teaser video posted on the Vivo India Twitter account has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo V17 Pro. The video carries hashtag #ClearAsReal and reveals the presence of a dual pop-up selfie camera module on the new smartphone -- an upgrade over the single pop-up selfie camera module available on the Vivo V15 Pro. Furthermore, the teaser video highlights that there is a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera.

 

Alongside the teaser video, Vivo has announced its partnership with Nat Geo Traveller India to promote the camera experience of the V17 Pro.

Vivo has also separately sent media invites for the V17 Pro launch that will be hosted in New Delhi at 11:15pm (noon) IST on September 20.

Last month, Vivo teased the debut of the V17 Pro through the promo of Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The key specifications and features of the upcoming phone also recently surfaced online alongside some of its leaked renders.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 Pro is rumoured to run Android 9 Pie with FuntouchOS on top and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There would also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is said to have the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo is reported to have provided a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside the 32-megapixel primary selfie camera on the V17 Pro. Further, the phone is rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup that would include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

The Vivo V17 Pro is also said to have connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a 4,100mAh battery.

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro

Display6.44-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2440 pixels
Further reading: Vivo V17 Pro specifications, Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus TV Teaser Image Shows Kevlar Finish at the Back With Unique Looking Stand; Zen Mode App Released on Google Play Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.