Vivo V17 Pro is all set to launch in India tomorrow, and now the phone is being teased on Flipkart. This suggests that it will be made available on the e-commerce site, apart from being available on the Vivo online store. The teaser page also confirms that the Vivo V17 Pro phone will be equipped with a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and will include features like Super Night Selfie Mode, and Super Wide Angle Selfie Mode as well.

The dedicated Flipkart teaser page for the Vivo V17 Pro reiterates that the phone will be launched tomorrow at 12pm (noon) IST. The phone is already confirmed to be the first to feature a dual pop-up selfie camera module with a 32-megapixel sensor. The teaser page further claims the phone will come with a super wide angle selfie mode capable of taking 105 degree-wide portrait photos. There will also be a new Super Night Selfie mode that, as the name suggests, will improve low-light and night photography.

The Flipkart teaser page also suggests that the Vivo V17 Pro will pack a quad camera setup at the back, aligned vertically, and placed in the top-centre. It will integrate a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth camera as well. There is no rear fingerprint sensor in sight, indicating that it may be integrated underneath the display. As we mentioned, the launch is set for Friday, September 20.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The key specifications and features of the upcoming phone also recently surfaced online alongside some of its leaked renders. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 Pro is rumoured to run Android 9 Pie with FuntouchOS on top and feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo is reported to have provided a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside the 32-megapixel primary selfie camera on the V17 Pro. The Vivo V17 Pro is also said to pack a 4,100mAh battery, and have connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.