Technology News
loading

Vivo V17 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V17 is a rebranded Vivo S1 Pro

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V17 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Highlights
  • Vivo V17 launched in Russia for roughly Rs. 25,900
  • It is a rebranded Vivo S1 Pro
  • Early buyers will get a Vivo Y11 for free

Vivo S1 Pro was launched in the Philippines last week and is already rumoured to be on its way to India. The Chinese smartphone maker has now launched the smartphone in Russia as well but with a completely different model name. Vivo has launched the Vivo S1 Pro in Russia as the Vivo V17. The core hardware and specifications remain the same but Vivo has included it in its V-series of smartphones. The Vivo V17 launched in Russia sports a dewdrop notch and a diamond-shaped camera module at the back.

Vivo V17 price

The Vivo V17 has been priced at RUB 22,990 (roughly Rs. 25,900). The smartphone has one variant only with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Vivo is selling the Vivo V17 in two colours called Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog in Russia. Vivo is also running an interesting offer where it is giving away the Vivo Y11 for free if you book the Vivo V17 before December 5.

The Vivo S1 Pro on which the Vivo V1 is based was launched in Philipines for PHP 15,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) last week.

Vivo V17 specifications

The Vivo V17 sports a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED FullView Display. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo V17 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. Just like the Vivo S1 Pro launched in the Philipines, the V17 sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, bundled with 8GB of RAM.

At the back, the Vivo V17 has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 108-degree field of view (FoV). It also houses a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Vivo V17 smartphone houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

There is 128GB of storage onboard which is further expandable using a microSD card slot up to 256GB. The V17 also has NFC for contactless payments and has support for dual fast charge. The smartphone has support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi among others. It has a USB Type-C port and packs in a 4,500mAh battery. The Vivo V17 runs FuntouchOS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

Vivo V17 is based on the Vivo S1 Pro which is tipped to launch in India soon. It'll be interesting to see if Vivo India uses the same rebranding strategy as it did in Russia.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17

Display6.38-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V17, Vivo S1 Pro
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Apple to Expand Operations in India, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Alleged Account Hacker Arrested
Vivo V17 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  4. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Ocean Blue Colour Variant
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11e Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Design
  8. Vivo V17 Launched, Early Buyers Get a Vivo Y11 Free
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Web Reportedly Starts Receiving Grouped Stickers Feature
  2. Vivo Phone Buyers Get Free Bluetooth Headphones, Other Rewards in 'Thank You India Offer'
  3. Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play
  4. Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025
  5. Google Study Finds Indians Rely on Online Info When They Are in Stores
  6. Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile
  7. WhatsApp Invests $250,000 Into Indian Startup Ecosystem
  8. Ericsson Expects 2.6 Billion 5G Subscriptions by End of 2025
  9. Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures
  10. Facebook Would Have Let Hitler Post Anti-Semitic Ads, Says Sacha Baron Cohen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.