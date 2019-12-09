Vivo V17 has been launched in India. Unlike the original Vivo V17 that was essentially Russian variant of the Vivo S1 Pro, the India offering comes with an all-new design and includes an upgraded list of specifications. This means that on the India variant of the Vivo V17, you'll get a hole-punch display design and an L-shaped quad rear camera setup. Vivo has also offered its all-new iView Display that houses a selfie camera and is powered by an E3 Super AMOLED panel. All this is unlike the Vivo V17 variant that was launched in Russia in late last month. The new Vivo phone also comes preloaded with features such as a Multi-Turbo mode, Voice Changer, and AR Stickers.

Vivo V17 price in India, sale offers

The Vivo V17 price in India is set at Rs. 22,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Midnight Ocean (Black) and Glacier Ice (White) colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale in the country starting December 17. The pre-bookings are now open. The smartphone will be offered via all major online and offline retailers in the country.

Sale offers on the Vivo V17 include 5 percent cashback on payments done via HDFC Bank, ICICI bank, HDFC Bank, and select other banks. Additionally, there will be data offers from Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

To recall, the original Vivo V17 was launched in Russia at RUB 22,990 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It was brought as a new variant of the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in the Philippines last month.

Vivo V17 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V17 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E3 Super AMOLED iView Display that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The display panel also has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and is designed to filter out 42 percent of blue light. There is also a low brightness anti-flicker technology to offer an added protection in the dark. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Vivo V17 sports a 48-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens on top. The rear camera setup also has an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The Vivo phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is backed by an f/2.45 lens.

Vivo V17 flaunts an L-shaped quad rear camera setup

Vivo has provided a range of preloaded camera features on the V17. These include a Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, and AI HDR among others. Further, the handset also has some preloaded selfie-focussed features such as a Super Night Selfie, AI HDR, and Gender Detection among others.

The Vivo V17 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4,500mAh battery.