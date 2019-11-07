Vivo might be gearing up to launch a new phone in the camera-centric V-series that will reportedly make its debut as the Vivo V17. Alleged live images of the Vivo V17, which appears to be a slightly watered-down version of the Vivo 17 Pro, have surfaced online. The leaked images give us a good look at the Vivo V17 from the front and back, highlighting its diamond-shaped camera module and the gradient finish on the rear panel. Moreover, some key hardware specifications of the Vivo V17 have also been leaked prior to its launch later this month.

The alleged Vivo V17 live images, which come courtesy of Russia-based Hi-Tech.Mail, show the phone flaunting a gradient finish on its glossy white rear panel with blue and pink accents. There are four rear cameras housed in a diamond-shaped module that creates a small bump, while the LED flash sits below it. The Vivo V17 shares a lot of design elements with the Vivo S5, which is all set to go official on November 14 in China. One of the cameras on the Vivo V17 is a 48-megapixel snapper, but the resolution of the remaining three camera sensors is not known.

Over at the front, the Vivo V17 is shown sporting a waterdrop notch and a thick chin at the bottom. The lack of a physical fingerprint sensor on the phone suggests that the Vivo V17 will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, it will reportedly come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, but there is no word on support for fast charging.

Unfortunately, there is no information on the processor powering the upcoming Vivo phone. The phone has a prominent ‘Camera & Music' branding on the back, which makes it abundantly clear that the Vivo V17 is targeted at people who want capable cameras and will also appeal to folks who value good audio output. The Vivo V17 is tipped to launch in Russia later this month, but there is currently no word on its pricing so far, and neither is there any information regarding its arrival in other markets, including India.