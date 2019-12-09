Vivo V17 is all set to launch in India today, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone is the latest V-series offering from the Chinese brand, and while a phone with the same name was launched in Russia recently, we can expect some differences in the India variant of the Vivo V17. The company has been teasing the India launch of the smartphone for a few days now, and at least one difference has become apparent. Read on for more details about the Vivo V17 launch in India, including the launch time, expected price, and specifications.

Vivo V17 launch time, expected price

The Vivo V17 India launch is scheduled to take place at 12pm (noon) IST on Monday, December 9. The smartphone will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details emerging from the Vivo launch event.

As for the Vivo V17 price in India, we can expect it to be significantly lower than that of the Vivo V17 Pro (Review), which was launched at Rs. 29,990 back in September. As we mentioned, the Vivo V17 was launched in Russia late last month, at RUB 22,990 (roughly Rs. 25,900). However, the company appears to be using a hole-punch display design instead of the waterdrop-shaped notch of the Russia variant, and thus a price difference can be expected between the regions.

Vivo V17 specifications (expected)

A recent report claimed that the Vivo V17 India variant will feature a different design compared to the Russia variant, something that's been partially confirmed thanks to recent teasers that show a hole-punch display design instead of the waterdrop-shaped display notch. The report added that instead of the diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup seen on the Russia variant, the India variant will have an L-shaped setup.

The report goes on to add that the Vivo V17 will sport a Snapdragon 675 SoC, a 6.44-inch display, and a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech. The quad rear camera setup is said to bear a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, a 32-megapixel camera was tipped - something Vivo confirmed in a recent teaser.