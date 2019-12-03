Technology News
loading

Vivo V17 Confirmed to Launch on December 9, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased

Vivo V17 is teased to sport a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top right edge of the screen.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V17 Confirmed to Launch on December 9, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo V17 is expected to feature an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 was launched in Russia last month
  • The India variant will see a stark difference in design
  • It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Vivo V17 has now been confirmed to launch in India on December 9. The company sent out media invites last month for the launch event, but at that time it didn't reveal the phone that was set to launch. Now, in a new tweet, all the mystery surrounding the upcoming phone launch has been lifted, and the launch of the Vivo V17 has been confirmed. The India variant of the Vivo V17 is expected to sport a hole-punch display and an L-shaped quad camera setup at the back. The company is looking to offer a more premium look, to better compete with phones like Galaxy S10.

Vivo India took to Twitter to confirm that the Vivo V17 will launch in India on December 9. The teaser confirms that the phone will sport a hole-punch display with a cutout placed on the top right edge of the screen. The Vivo V17 is also confirmed to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera setup, same as the Russia variant launched last month. The Vivo V17 Russia variant has a waterdrop-style notch and a diamond-shaped camera module at the back. The Vivo V17 was launched in Russia as the rebranded Vivo S1 Pro. However, the India variant will see a stark change in design, to compete better with flagship and premium phones in the crowded market.

A recent report suggests the Vivo V17 will feature an L-shaped quad rear camera setup that is positioned in the top left of the back panel, instead of the diamond-shaped module seen on the back of the Vivo V17 Russia variant. The phone may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC, pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a 6.44-inch OLED display.

To recall, the Vivo V17 Pro has already launched in India a few months ago, and this variant sports dual pop-up selfie cameras, and a quad rear camera setup. The phone is priced at Rs. 29,990, and the Vivo V17 will be priced cheaper than the Vivo V17 Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V17, Vivo V17 India Launch, Vivo V17 Price in India, Vivo V17 Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1 Price in India Cut, Revised Pricing Available Both Online and Offline
Vivo V17 Confirmed to Launch on December 9, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  3. NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  4. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  5. Vivo V17 Render Leak Tips Design, Camera Details Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  7. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Here’s What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video India in December 2019
  10. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Confirmed to Launch on December 9, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
  2. Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1 Price in India Cut, Revised Pricing Available Both Online and Offline
  3. Jio New Plan Prices to Be Raised Up to 40 Percent, Touted to Offer 300 Percent Additional Benefits
  4. Airtel New Plans: Prepaid Prices Hiked, Long-Term Tariffs Start at Rs. 1,498
  5. Prime Video December 2019 Releases: Inside Edge 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Expanse, and More
  6. Redmi K30 Official Poster Shows Quad Rear Cameras With Ring Design, Qualcomm 5G SoC Confirmed
  7. Jio New Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Face the Ire of 70 Million Indian Shopkeepers
  9. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  10. Redmi Note 8 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.