Technology News
loading

Vivo V17 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report

Vivo V17 was initially launched with Android 9-based Funtouch OS 9.2

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 March 2021 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V17 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report

Vivo V17 is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 gets new home screen customisations
  • Vivo V17 Android 11 update is 3.43GB in size
  • Users are reporting bugs with Funtouch OS 11

Vivo V17 is reportedly receiving a stable version of Android 11 with the latest update that carries Funtouch OS 11 UI. Vivo had earlier released a schedule for its smartphones receiving the Funtouch OS 11 update. The schedule stated that Vivo V17 will receive the update by the end of March 2021. The smartphone was launched in December 2019 with Funtouch OS 9.2, based on Android 9 Pie. As of now, only Indian devices are reported to be receiving the update and the other regions could soon follow suit.

In its report, PiunikaWeb shared a tweet from user @97Ghulemaharaj4 that showed the changelog for the latest update for Vivo V17. The Funtouch OS update is particularly heavy at 3.43GB and carries build number PD1948F_EX_A6.70.8. The tweeted screenshot of the changelog showed only customisation options for the home screen and some dynamic effects.

It is also worth noting that some users have started facing issues and bugs with the latest update, as per the report. So, it is advisable that users should be wary while updating to the latest version of Android on their devices. If you still want to update, head over to Settings > System update to manually check if your smartphone has received the update yet.

Vivo V17 is powered by a powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone sports a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It was launched in November 2019.

In other Vivo-related news, the company updated its V20 SE smartphone with the Android 11-based Funtouch OS recently. Vivo V20 SE comes with a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Good battery life
  • Decent low-light camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light video
  • Preinstalled bloatware, spammy notifications
  • High price
Read detailed Vivo V17 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V17, Funtouch OS, Funtouch OS 11, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Netflix’s $200-Million The Gray Man, From Avengers: Endgame Directors, Begins Production
Intel 11th Gen 'Rocket Lake' Desktop CPUs Launched, Including Flagship Core i9-11900K

Related Stories

Vivo V17 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  2. OnePlus 9 Series 5G Gift Bundle Sale on March 17
  3. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  7. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 720G Tipped
  8. Motorola Moto G30 Review: Safe All-Rounder
  9. Realme C25 to Launch on March 23, Specifications Teased
  10. Realme 8 Pro Teased to Have an Illuminating Yellow Colour Option
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Warns of Severe Chip Crunch on a Global Level
  2. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 32,999 onwards
  3. Apple Agrees to Let Russians Pre-Install Local Apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac Machines Starting April 1
  4. Intel 11th Gen 'Rocket Lake' Desktop CPUs Launched, Including Flagship Core i9-11900K
  5. Vivo V17 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Expected Price and Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime Listed With Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in India
  8. Netflix’s $200-Million The Gray Man, From Avengers: Endgame Directors, Begins Production
  9. Google US Antitrust Case: More US States Join Texas-Led Lawsuit
  10. Alibaba's UC Browser Removed From Chinese Android App Stores Following Unqualified Medical Advertisements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com