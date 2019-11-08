Vivo is gearing up to launch a host of new smartphones that will flaunt a diamond-shaped camera module. After giving us a peek of the upcoming Vivo S5, a new Vivo smartphone carrying the model numbers V1945A and V1945T has been spotted on TENAA, sporting a familiar camera module design. The phone's images listed on TENAA look identical to the live images of the alleged Vivo V17 that surfaced online recently. Moreover, the leaked specifications of the Vivo V17 and the Vivo V1945T/V1945A are also similar, which suggests that the Vivo phone listed on TENAA might officially debut as the Vivo V17.

The TENAA listings of the Vivo V1945T and the Vivo 1945A were first spotted by SlashLeaks, which mentions that the phone in question is the Vivo Y9s. But a quick look at the images on TENAA and leaked live images of the Vivo V17 suggests that the Vivo V1945T/V1945A and the Vivo V17 might be the same phones. The identical quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel branding, the diamond-shaped module, and the display with a waterdrop notch further indicate that the Vivo V1945T/V1945A are the model numbers of the Vivo V17, but there is no word when the phone will go official.

As far as specifications go, the phone's TENAA listings suggest it will pack a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display and will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The phone will come in two configurations with 6GB and 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will boot Android Pie. The TENAA listings of Vivo V1945A and V1945T show it in two shades of blue, but the specifications table also mentions a gold colour option.

As for the phone' quad rear camera setup, it will be highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera that will rely on pixel binning to deliver brighter photos, just like the 32-megapixel front camera. The main rear snapper will be assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel snappers. The alleged Vivo V17 will come equipped with a 4,390mA battery, but there is no mention of its fast charging capabilities. Dimensions of the phone listed on TENAA are 159.25x75.19x8.68 mm, and it will tip the scales at 186.7 grams.