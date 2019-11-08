Technology News
loading

Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed

Some reports say the phone might be launched as Vivo Y9s in a few markets.

By | Updated: 8 November 2019 19:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed

Vivo V17 will pack a diamond-shaped camera module similar to the Vivo S5

Highlights
  • Vivo V1945T and V1945A are model numbers of the same phone
  • The upcoming Vivo phone will come equipped with a 4,390mAh battery
  • It features a 32-megapixel front camera that relies on pixel-binning tech

Vivo is gearing up to launch a host of new smartphones that will flaunt a diamond-shaped camera module. After giving us a peek of the upcoming Vivo S5, a new Vivo smartphone carrying the model numbers V1945A and V1945T has been spotted on TENAA, sporting a familiar camera module design. The phone's images listed on TENAA look identical to the live images of the alleged Vivo V17 that surfaced online recently. Moreover, the leaked specifications of the Vivo V17 and the Vivo V1945T/V1945A are also similar, which suggests that the Vivo phone listed on TENAA might officially debut as the Vivo V17.

The TENAA listings of the Vivo V1945T and the Vivo 1945A were first spotted by SlashLeaks, which mentions that the phone in question is the Vivo Y9s. But a quick look at the images on TENAA and leaked live images of the Vivo V17 suggests that the Vivo V1945T/V1945A and the Vivo V17 might be the same phones. The identical quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel branding, the diamond-shaped module, and the display with a waterdrop notch further indicate that the Vivo V1945T/V1945A are the model numbers of the Vivo V17, but there is no word when the phone will go official.

As far as specifications go, the phone's TENAA listings suggest it will pack a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display and will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The phone will come in two configurations with 6GB and 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will boot Android Pie. The TENAA listings of Vivo V1945A and V1945T show it in two shades of blue, but the specifications table also mentions a gold colour option.

As for the phone' quad rear camera setup, it will be highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera that will rely on pixel binning to deliver brighter photos, just like the 32-megapixel front camera. The main rear snapper will be assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel snappers. The alleged Vivo V17 will come equipped with a 4,390mA battery, but there is no mention of its fast charging capabilities. Dimensions of the phone listed on TENAA are 159.25x75.19x8.68 mm, and it will tip the scales at 186.7 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V1945A, Vivo V1945, Vivo V17
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?
Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Deep Sea Blue Colour Variant Launched
  2. Mastodon: What Is It and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?
  3. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro Launch Schedule Tipped
  4. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Users Report Significant Battery Drain Issue
  6. Which Is the Best Camera Phone in India?
  7. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. IT Ministry Said to Have Found Gaps in WhatsApp Reply on Spyware Issue
  9. Leica SL2 47-Megapixel Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to Bring New Character, TDM Map, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Quad Rear Cameras, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Google Stadia Hits the Play Store Ahead of November 19 Launch
  3. Moto G8 Leaks in Promotional Video That Tips Design, Colour Variants
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70s Update Brings October Patch, Side-Key Bixby Function, Link to Windows Feature, More
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone's Recent Update Drastically Impacting Battery Life, User Reports
  6. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Phone Launch Date Tipped for November 19, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy Fold 5G Variant
  7. Google Asked by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to Remove 'Anti-India App'
  8. Apple Dominates Smartwatch Market With 48 Percent Share in Q3: Strategy Analytics
  9. Mass Surveillance Fears as India Readies Facial Recognition System
  10. Apple TV+ Renews See, Dickinson, For All Mankind for Season 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.