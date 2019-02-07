Technology News
Vivo V15 Pro With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 3 Rear Cameras Teased in Official Video

07 February 2019
Vivo V15 Pro is officially confirmed to sport the world's first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

Vivo V15 Pro has now been teased through an official video. The latest teaser claims that the upcoming Vivo phone will debut with the world's first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The teaser video also shows an artificial intelligence (AI) powered triple camera setup at the back of the V15 Pro. Vivo has also suggested a Blue colour variant through the teaser video with a gradient finish on top of the glass back. The Vivo V15 Pro is launching in India formally on February 20.

The 18-second-long video teaser of the Vivo V15 Pro explicitly confirms its moniker and features the company's brand ambassador Aamir Khan. The Bollywood star is seen using the upcoming handset and specifically using its front and rear camera sensors. The video gives a glimpse at the triple rear camera setup that apparently has AI support.

For selfies, the Vivo V15 Pro is already known to have a pop-up selfie camera. But the new teaser video shows that there will be the world's first 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. To recall, the Vivo Nex, which debuted as the company's first phone with a pop-up selfie camera module last year, had an 8-megapixel sensor.

The formal teaser also shows that the Vivo V15 Pro will come with a gradient back panel that has a Blue colour paintjob. However, it is safe to expect that the handset will have multiple colour variants.

 

Vivo is officially launching the V15 Pro in India on February 20. The new phone could be the successor to the V11 Pro that was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 25,990.

Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
