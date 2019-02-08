Just a day after Vivo released the first teaser video of the V15 Pro, Amazon India has now listed the upcoming handset on a microsite that details its key features. The microsite on the online marketplace shows that apart from the 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera module, the Vivo V15 Pro will have a 48-megapixel quad-pixel camera sensor at the back. The new Vivo phone is also teased to sport a refined in-display fingerprint sensor. In the meanwhile, the company has also released a new teaser on YouTube, confirming details. The formal launch of the Vivo V15 Pro in India is notably set for February 20.

The listing on the Amazon.in website shows that the Vivo V15 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel quad pixel primary sensor to produce 12-megapixel effective images. The dedicated microsite also confirms a next-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the image teasing the in-display fingerprint sensor shows that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grill, and a SIM card slot on the bottom.

Vivo India has separately posted another video teaser, just hours after bringing the first teaser, that also confirms the presence of the triple rear camera setup. The camera setup is likely to be backed by artificial intelligence (AI).

The Vivo V15 Pro was teased through the first video teaser earlier this week. The teaser claimed that the phone will come with the world's first 32-megapixel selfie pop-up camera. The initial teaser also highlighted the gradient finish of the upcoming handset.

As we mentioned, Vivo is set to launch the V15 Pro in India on February 20. The smartphone is expected as the successor to the V11 Pro that was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 25,990. However, its pop-up selfie camera reminds us of the Vivo Nex that is available at Rs. 39,990.

