Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Amazon With 48 Megapixel Camera Sensor, In Display Fingerprint Sensor

Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Amazon With 48-Megapixel Camera Sensor, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

, 08 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Amazon With 48-Megapixel Camera Sensor, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Vivo V15 Pro is teased to feature a 48-megapixel Quad Pixel primary camera sensor at the back

Highlights

  • Vivo V15 Pro has got a dedicated microsite on Amazon.in
  • The microsite shows its triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo V15 Pro India launch is set for February 20

Just a day after Vivo released the first teaser video of the V15 Pro, Amazon India has now listed the upcoming handset on a microsite that details its key features. The microsite on the online marketplace shows that apart from the 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera module, the Vivo V15 Pro will have a 48-megapixel quad-pixel camera sensor at the back. The new Vivo phone is also teased to sport a refined in-display fingerprint sensor. In the meanwhile, the company has also released a new teaser on YouTube, confirming details. The formal launch of the Vivo V15 Pro in India is notably set for February 20.

The listing on the Amazon.in website shows that the Vivo V15 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel quad pixel primary sensor to produce 12-megapixel effective images. The dedicated microsite also confirms a next-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the image teasing the in-display fingerprint sensor shows that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port, loudspeaker grill, and a SIM card slot on the bottom.

Vivo India has separately posted another video teaser, just hours after bringing the first teaser, that also confirms the presence of the triple rear camera setup. The camera setup is likely to be backed by artificial intelligence (AI).

 

The Vivo V15 Pro was teased through the first video teaser earlier this week. The teaser claimed that the phone will come with the world's first 32-megapixel selfie pop-up camera. The initial teaser also highlighted the gradient finish of the upcoming handset.

As we mentioned, Vivo is set to launch the V15 Pro in India on February 20. The smartphone is expected as the successor to the V11 Pro that was launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 25,990. However, its pop-up selfie camera reminds us of the Vivo Nex that is available at Rs. 39,990.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V15 Pro price in India, Vivo V15 Pro, Amazon, Amazon India
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Apple's Next HomePod May Support 3D Hand Gestures and Face ID, Patent Tips
Microsoft Expands Availability of Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 to 20 More Markets
Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Amazon With 48-Megapixel Camera Sensor, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Vivo V15 Pro to Sport 48-Megapixel Camera Sensor, Amazon India Teases
  3. Motorola Introduces 4 New Moto G7-Series Smartphones
  4. Realme Says Oppo ColorOS 6.0 Update to Bring Much-Requested App Drawer
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  6. Canon EOS RP Budget Full-Frame Camera Leaks With Photos, Specifications
  7. Vivo V15 Pro Teased With 32-Megapixel Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  8. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today
  9. Oppo K1 Review
  10. Moto G7 Play vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.