Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 have received price cuts in India. While the Vivo S1 price has been revised by Rs. 2,000, the Vivo V15 Pro price has been slashed by as much as Rs. 4,000. Vivo India confirmed the price cuts to Gadgets 360. Online listings on e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart are showing the revised prices. Similarly, the Vivo India e-store reflects the price cut on both the Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1. Offline retailers are also reporting about the latest development on social media channels.

Vivo V15 Pro price in India

Vivo V15 Pro price in India has been dropped from Rs. 23,990 to Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This shows a Rs. 4,000 price cut. Vivo hasn't made any changes to the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that still retails at Rs. 26,990. Moreover, the revised price reflects on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Vivo India e-store.

Vivo V15 Pro Review

To recall, the Vivo V15 Pro received the last price cut in India back in August. That move brought its price down to Rs. 23,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, while its 8GB RAM option dropped to Rs. 26,990. The smartphone was launched back in February with a starting price of Rs. 28,990.

Vivo S1 price in India

Similar to the Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 15,990 from Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Vivo S1 has also received a price cut and is available at Rs. 17,990, down from Rs. 19,990. Both options have, therefore, received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. It applies to the Vivo India e-store as well as Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo S1 Review

Mumbai-based Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom first reported the price cut on Twitter. However, Vivo India also confirmed to Gadgets 360 about the latest development.

Smartphone Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Discount (Rs.) Vivo V15 Pro 6GB+128GB 23,990 19,990 4,000 Vivo S1 4GB+128GB 17,990 15,990 2,000 Vivo S1 6GB+128GB 19,990 17,990 2,000

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display backed by a Super AMOLED panel. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the V15 Pro that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports Dual Engine fast charging technology.

Vivo S1 specifications

Just like the Vivo V15 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S1 also runs Android Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. However, the smartphone comes with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display that has a waterdrop-style display notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has the triple rear camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an /f1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

Vivo has offered 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options on the Vivo S1. Connectivity options on include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it packs a 4,500mAh battery.

