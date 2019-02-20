Vivo V15 Pro has been officially launched in India. The new Vivo phone, as teased in the past, comes with a pop-up selfie camera module that sports a 32-megapixel image sensor. At the back, the V15 Pro houses a triple camera sensor that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Vivo has also provided an Ultra FullView Display panel on the V15 Pro that comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has a fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC. The Vivo V15 Pro will go on sale in the first week of March.

Vivo V15 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Vivo V15 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The smartphone comes in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options. Moreover, it will go on sale through Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal, and Vivo India online store as well as a list of offline retailers, starting March 6. Pre-bookings open from today, February 20.

Vivo V15 Pro launch offers include 5 percent cashback from HDFC Bank, one time screen replacement, and 0 percent downpayment from IDFC First Bank.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications, features

The USP of the Vivo V15 Pro is the pop-up selfie camera that makes it similar to the Nex that was launched in India last year. The pop-up selfie camera offers features such as portrait lighting effects and AI-based beautification, apart from face unlocking. The smartphone also comes with a 'fifth-generation' in-display fingerprint sensor that is touted to have higher fingerprint pixel density and more sophisticated algorithms over its previous generation to deliver a faster and more secure unlocking experience. Further, the handset comes with a Spectrum Ripple Design that comes with two distinct colour options.

Vivo V15 Pro camera setup includes three sensors, including a 48-megapixel sensor

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie, and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display, a Super AMOLED panel. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For images and videos, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports features such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor sitting under the pop-up camera module.

The Vivo V15 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, apart from an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports Dual-Engine fast charging technology that is touted to charge from 0 to 24 percent in 15 minutes. It measures 157.25x74.71x8.21mm and weighs 185 grams.