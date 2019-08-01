Vivo V15 Pro has received a price cut in India. Both the 6GB and 8GB phone variants are now available with reduced prices in the country, and Flipkart and Amazon are already selling the Vivo V15 Pro at the revised prices. Vivo India has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that both the 6GB and 8GB variant are now available with the new prices online and offline. Key specifications of the phone include a 6.39-inch display, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, a pop-up selfie sensor, and a 3,700mah battery.

After the revision, the Vivo V15 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs. 23,990 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available at Rs. 26,990. The Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM option was launched in May at a launch price of Rs. 29,990, whereas the 6GB RAM variant debuted in February with a retail price of Rs. 28,990. Vivo V15 Pro 6GB RAM variant had last seen a price cut in May this year.

As mentioned, the new and permanent price cut is available both online and offline, starting today. The Vivo V15 Pro is available in Topaz Blue and Ruby Red colour options. Flipkart has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards. Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 5 percent cashback HDFC Bank debit cards, and 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card. Vivo India e-store has listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000. Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom was the first to report on this price drop.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie, and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Ultra FullView Display, a Super AMOLED panel. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For images and videos, the Vivo V15 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera supports features such as AI Body Shaping and AI Portrait Lighting. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor sitting under the pop-up camera module.

The Vivo V15 Pro has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, apart from an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, it packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports Dual-Engine fast charging technology that is touted to charge from 0 to 24 percent in 15 minutes. It measures 157.25x74.71x8.21mm and weighs 185 grams.

