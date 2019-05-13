Technology News

Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 6GB RAM Model Gets Rs. 2,000 Price Cut

The price cut brings the Vivo V15 Pro’s starting price to Rs. 26,990.

13 May 2019
Vivo V15 Aqua Blue variant is now up for purchase from the Vivo website

Highlights
  • Vivo V15 Pro’s 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 29,990
  • Vivo V15 Aqua Blue version carries a price tag of Rs. 21,990
  • Both phones are available with exchange discounts in tow

Vivo V15 Pro has gained a new variant in India that packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. In addition to launching a new variant, the company has also slashed the price of the Vivo V15 Pro's base variant by Rs. 2,000. Vivo has also announced that the Vivo V15 will now be available in a new colour option called Aqua Blue, in addition to the existing Frozen Black and Glamour Red variants. Additionally, the company has also announced a bunch of offers for the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro duo.

Starting with the Vivo V15 Pro, the company originally launched it in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo has now unveiled a more powerful variant with 8GB of RAM and an equivalent amount of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,990. However, this variant is currently not listed on the official Vivo website or any of the major e-commerce platforms in India. We've reached out for confirmation of the new variant's availability, and will update this space when we hear back from Vivo.

Additionally, the company has slashed the price of the Vivo V15 Pro's base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage by Rs. 2,000. Launched for Rs. 28,990, the price cut has brought the price down to Rs. 26,990. We have obtained confirmation from Vivo about the Vivo V15 Pro price cut, but the reduced price of the phone's 6GB of RAM +128GB of storage variant has not been updated on Vivo's website, Flipkart, or Amazon as of now. The price cut was first reported by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. Vivo says all the online platforms will start showing the revised price by the end of the day.

Vivo has also announced that the Vivo V15 will now be available in a new Aqua Blue colour as well, which features a blue and black gradient finish. The Vivo V15's Aqua Blue variant is priced at Rs. 21,990 - the same as the other colour variants - and it is now available to purchase from the official Vivo India e-shop.

Lastly, the company has also revealed a host of offers to go with the new variants of the Vivo V15 Pro and the Vivo V15, and they will be available from both online as well as offline stores. The offers include up to 12 months of no-cost EMI plans on the phone including Bajaj Finance and an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 2,000. Zero down payment with 8 months and 6 months of EMI for IDFC and HDB customers respectively is also on the table. Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 10,000 will also be available for buyers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Long battery life
  • Good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Micro-USB port
  • No Widevine L1 DRM for HD video streaming
  • No 4K video recording or stabilisation
  • Sub-par low-light photography
Read detailed Vivo V15 review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design
  • Beautiful display
  • Good photo quality
  • Bad
  • Stuck with a Micro-USB port
  • Can’t stream HD videos on Netflix or Amazon
  • FunTouch OS needs refinement
Read detailed Vivo V15 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Android 9.0 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
