NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Likely to Launch in India on February 20

, 30 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Likely to Launch in India on February 20

Vivo V15 Pro has been rumoured to sport a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights

  • Vivo Nex was launched as first pop-up selfie camera phone last year
  • Vivo is hosting an event in India on February 20
  • Vivo V15 Pro is speculated to be the successor to the V11 Pro

Vivo is all set to expand its smartphone lineup in India by launching a new pop-up selfie camera phone. The Chinese company on Tuesday sent 'Block Your Calendar' invites to the tech media for an event scheduled on February 20 where it is set to announce its new model. The invite doesn't reveal any specific model or offer additional information. However, it shows that the upcoming smartphone will feature a pop-up selfie camera. This could be the Vivo V15 Pro that is rumoured to be the successor to the V11 Pro that debuted in India last year. Vivo V15 Pro is expected to pack a triple-camera setup on the rear as well. The company notably launched the Vivo Nex in the country as its first phone sporting a pop-up selfie camera last year. 

As per the invite sent by Vivo to the media on Tuesday, the new model may come as the next pop-up selfie camera phone by the company. The invite features a silhouette showing the elevating selfie camera setup. Also, it carries a teaser line that reads, "There's a new pop-star in town."

Vivo launched the Nex with a pop-up selfie camera setup back in July last year. It debuted with a price tag of Rs. 44,990, though its price dropped to Rs. 39,990 earlier this month.

This time, Vivo isn't likely to bring an as premium model as the Nex and might bring the pop-up selfie camera experience to the masses through a cheaper model. It could be the Vivo V15 Pro that entered the rumour mill earlier this week through some leaked images of a purported transparent case. The images suggested the presence of triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera on the V15 Pro. Also, the new model appeared to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V15 Pro is speculated to be the successor to the V11 Pro that debuted in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 25,990, featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Fortnite 7.30 Update Adds Android and iOS Controller Support, 60Hz Support on Select Android Phones
Flipkart Said to Warn of Major 'Customer Disruption' If India's New E-Commerce Rules Not Delayed
Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Likely to Launch in India on February 20
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  2. How to Record WhatsApp Calls on Android and iPhone
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?
  4. OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Receive New OxygenOS Open Beta Updates
  5. Redmi Go With 5-Inch HD Screen, 3,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  6. What Is PUBG, The Game PM Modi Namechecked In His Speech?
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  9. Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus Prices Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running Edition Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.