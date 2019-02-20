Vivo V15 Pro is set to launch in India today. The Chinese company is hosting the launch event in New Delhi. The new Vivo phone will carry a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the Vivo Nex. Vivo has also already confirmed that the upcoming model will sport a triple rear camera setup at the back. One of the key highlights of the Vivo V15 Pro will also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. The V15 Pro is also rumoured to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB of RAM.

At a press event in New Delhi, Vivo is launching the V15 Pro. The event will begin at 12pm IST today. It will be live streamed on YouTube. You can watch the Vivo V15 Pro India launch live stream right here.

Vivo V15 Pro price in India (expected)

The Vivo V15 Pro is rumoured to arrive at a price of Rs. 33,000. However, it is safe to wait until debut to see the official price. There is likely to be a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications (expected)

Vivo has already confirmed that the V15 Pro will debut with a triple rear AI camera setup, including a 48-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone was also recently teased with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

However, if we go by a recent leak, the Vivo V15 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display and include a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is also likely to have a 3,700mAh battery along with a "Dual Engine" fast charging technology.

The triple rear camera setup of the Vivo V15 Pro is also rumoured to have an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor - along with the 48-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a list of AI features.