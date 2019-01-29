Vivo is all set to expand its smartphone lineup in India by launching a new pop-up selfie camera phone. The Chinese company on Tuesday sent 'Block Your Calendar' invites to the media for an event scheduled for February 20 where it is set to launch its new model. The invite doesn't reveal any specific model. However, it explicitly shows that it will be a new pop-up selfie camera phone. This could be the Vivo V15 Pro that is rumoured to be the successor to the V11 Pro that debuted in India last year. The company notably launched the Vivo Nex in the country as its first phone sporting a pop-up selfie camera last year.

As per the invite sent by Vivo to the media on Tuesday, the new model may come as the next pop-up selfie camera phone by the company. The invite features a silhouette showing the elevating selfie camera setup. Also, it carries a teaser line that reads, "There's a new pop-star in town."

Vivo launched the Nex with a pop-up selfie camera setup back in July last year. It debuted with a price tag of Rs. 44,990, though its price dropped to Rs. 39,990 earlier this month.

This time, Vivo isn't likely to bring an as premium model as the Nex and might bring the pop-up selfie camera experience to the masses through a cheaper model. It could be the Vivo V15 Pro that entered the rumour mill earlier this week through some leaked images of a purported transparent case. The images suggested the presence of triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera on the V15 Pro. Also, the new model appeared to have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo V15 Pro is speculated to be the successor to the V11 Pro that debuted in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 25,990, featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor and a dual rear camera setup.