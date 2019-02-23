Technology News

Vivo V15 India Launch Tipped for February 25, Price, Specifications Leaked

, 23 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo V15 India Launch Tipped for February 25, Price, Specifications Leaked

Vivo V15 Pro (representational purposes)

Highlights

  • Vivo V15 is now tipped to launch on February 25
  • The phone should be priced under Rs. 25,000
  • It may pack 3,700mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Vivo launched the Vivo V15 Pro in India just a few days ago, and now hot on the heels of the announcement, a new report suggests that the Vivo V15 is incoming. The company is tipped to launch the stripped down version of the Vivo V15 Pro in India on February 25 i.e., Monday. The report also leaks the price range in which the Vivo V15 will fall and has revealed its specifications as well. The phone will sport an all-display front and a pop-up selfie camera just like the Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo V15 price (leaked)

91Mobiles has derived this information from a reliable source, and the source claims that the Vivo V15 phone will launch in India on February 25. The smartphone will be priced in the range of Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000. To recall, the Vivo V15 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

Vivo V15 specifications (leaked)

The Vivo V15 is tipped to feature 6.39-inch LCD Display panel, and not an AMOLED one that is seen on the Vivo V15 Pro. The phone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Coming to the camera, the report tips that the Vivo V15 will sport a triple camera setup at the back, but it won't feature a 48-megaipxel sensor like the Pro variant. Instead, it will sport a 24-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Up front, it will sport a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera just like the Vivo V15 Pro. The Vivo V15 phone is expected to pack the same 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support, and support a rear fingerprint sensor.

No official confirmation from Vivo has been announced, and we recommend you to take all information listed here with a pinch of salt.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V15, Vivo V15 Price in India, Vivo V15 Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Nokia 9 PureView Sample Photo Teaser Shows Five-Lens Prowess
Vivo V15 India Launch Tipped for February 25, Price, Specifications Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  3. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price of CNY 2,000 Hinted at by CEO Ahead of Launch
  5. Huawei Mate X 5G Foldable Phone Design Leaked Just Ahead of MWC Launch
  6. Honor Band 4 Running Edition to Go on Sale on February 25 via Amazon
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's the Difference?
  9. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  10. Vivo V15 Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.