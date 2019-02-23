Vivo launched the Vivo V15 Pro in India just a few days ago, and now hot on the heels of the announcement, a new report suggests that the Vivo V15 is incoming. The company is tipped to launch the stripped down version of the Vivo V15 Pro in India on February 25 i.e., Monday. The report also leaks the price range in which the Vivo V15 will fall and has revealed its specifications as well. The phone will sport an all-display front and a pop-up selfie camera just like the Vivo V15 Pro.

Vivo V15 price (leaked)

91Mobiles has derived this information from a reliable source, and the source claims that the Vivo V15 phone will launch in India on February 25. The smartphone will be priced in the range of Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 25,000. To recall, the Vivo V15 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

Vivo V15 specifications (leaked)

The Vivo V15 is tipped to feature 6.39-inch LCD Display panel, and not an AMOLED one that is seen on the Vivo V15 Pro. The phone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Coming to the camera, the report tips that the Vivo V15 will sport a triple camera setup at the back, but it won't feature a 48-megaipxel sensor like the Pro variant. Instead, it will sport a 24-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Up front, it will sport a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera just like the Vivo V15 Pro. The Vivo V15 phone is expected to pack the same 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support, and support a rear fingerprint sensor.

No official confirmation from Vivo has been announced, and we recommend you to take all information listed here with a pinch of salt.