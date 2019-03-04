Technology News

Vivo V15 With Helio P70 SoC, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

, 04 March 2019
Vivo V15 With Helio P70 SoC, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo V15 comes with a price tag of THB 10,999 (roughly Rs. 24,500) in Thailand

Highlights

  • Vivo V15 has been launched in Thailand in two colour options
  • Similar to the V15 Pro, Vivo 15 has a pop-up selfie camera module
  • There is also a triple rear camera setup on the phone

Vivo V15 has finally gone official, after much anticipation following the Vivo V15 Pro launch in India India. The Chinese company has launched the Vivo V15 in Malaysia and Thailand markets, and the model is very similar to the higher-end model that was launched in India last week - packing a pop-up selfie camera as well. The smartphone also comes with 6GB of RAM and a triple rear camera setup. However, unlike the V15 Pro that has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Vivo V15 includes with a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. There is also a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back, instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor that's available on the Pro-variant. It is believed to be coming to the Indian market as well, if teasers are to be believed.

Vivo V15 price

The Vivo V15 price in Thailand has been set at THB 10,999 (roughly Rs. 24,500). The phone comes in Topaz Blue and Glamour Red colour options with gradient finish on top. However, the availability of the Vivo V15 in the Thailand market is yet to be announced. The phone has also been listed in Malaysia but without any price and availability details. Moreover, some previous reports speculated the launch of the Vivo V15 in India. The company's promotional posters about the V15 Pro in the country also show the V15 model, indicating at the possibility of its release in the country.

To recall, the Vivo V15 Pro was launched in India last week with a price tag of Rs. 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage confirmation.

Vivo V15 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V15 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Vivo V15 camera

For selfies and video chat, the Vivo V15 sports a pop-up selfie camera with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.0 lens. There is also a triple camera setup at the back that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.78 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In contrast, the Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary Quad Pixel sensor (enabling 12-megapixel effective pixels) with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary, AI Super Wide-Angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary, depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Vivo V15 Pro also comes with a number of camera features, including HDR, face beauty, timelapse, panorama, bokeh mode, AI body shaping, and palm capture among others. The front-facing camera sensor also enables a face unlock feature.

For storing content, the Vivo V15 comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of the sensors, there is an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo V15 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports a Dual-Engine fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 161.97x93x8.54mm and weighs 189.5 grams.

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

